Sandra Bullock vs. Brad Pitt: Which ‘Bullet Train’ Star Has the Highest Net Worth?

Sandra Bullock and Brad Pitt are two of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Both have been mainstays in the entertainment industry since the early ’90s, making waves with their good looks and versatility. Although both Bullock and Pitt became famous at the same time, the stars have only appeared together in one other project, Lost City. That’s changing when Bullet Train hits theaters in August, marking their second major collaboration. A highly anticipated action film featuring Pitt, Bullock and a star-studded supporting cast, Bullet Train it will surely be a success. Pitt and Bullock aren’t just acting contemporaries: Both stars are huge influencers in Hollywood, with respective net worths that are extremely impressive.

What is Brad Pitt’s net worth?

Pitt began to receive acclaim in Hollywood as a “pretty boy,” a golden-blond hero with a fit physique and a down-home accent. His big breakthrough was in the 1991 movie Thelma & Louise, but quickly proved he was up for challenging roles. Before long, Pitt made appearances in major motion pictures such as A River Runs Through It, Legends of the Fall, Interview with the Vampire, 12 Monkeys Y Fight Club.

Even as Pitt’s Personal Life made tabloid headlines, he continued to cast interesting acting roles. And even in the early 2000s, Pitt remained a solid box office draw. Some of his best known roles include Inglourious Basterds, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Ocean’s Eleven Y once upon a time in hollywood. These days, Pitt acts less and produces more. His staggering $300 million net worth proves that Pitt still has the clout to do what he wants in Hollywood.

What is Sandra Bullock’s net worth?

Sandra Bullock attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount Pictures’ “The Lost City” at the Regency Village Theater on March 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Bullock began acting just a few years before Pitt, making his film debut in the 1987 film hangmen. By the early ’90s, she had become one of the most popular female leads in Hollywood, with roles in movies like SpeedWhile You Were Sleeping, The Net, Miss Congeniality Y The proposal. Likeable and quirky, Bullock has always managed to keep the focus on his work rather than his personal life, though the audience seems genuinely fascinated with his life and his loves.

Today, Bullock is still a force to be at the box office, and with a new movie, Bullet Train, which hits theaters in early August, is living proof that true talent is timeless. Bullock is also very wealthy, and according to Celebrity Net Worth, he has a net worth of around $250 million.

Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock co-star in ‘Bullet Train’

While both Pitt and Bullock are very wealthy stars, Pitt has a slight edge over Bullock in terms of net worth, at $300 million to his $250 million. Fans of both actors can watch them at Bullet Train, set to be released on August 5, 2022. The film casts Pitt as Ladybug, a ruthlessly unlucky assassin who wants to give up her hard edge. Lifestyle. But her controller, Maria Beetle, played by Bullock, keeps finding ways to get Ladybug back inside.

After boarding a bullet train to Kyoto, Ladybug discovers that the very briefcase she’s chasing is the target of other operatives on board. also. And the ride quickly turns deadly. The film features other talented stars including Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Zazie Beetz.

