Sandra Bullock wears spectacular look at the premiere of ‘The Lost City’

The actress conquered with a pink dress by Elie Saab.

Sandra Bullock

ABC

After announcing her temporary retirement from acting, Sandra Bullock attended the premiere of the film ‘The Lost City’, a production of action and adventure in which he shares leading credits with Channing Tatum.

To celebrate this premiere, the Hollywood star was accompanied by some of the film’s actors, including Daniel Radcliffe, Patti Harrison and Oscar Nuñez. However, it was Bullock who stole the media spotlight by sporting a look straight out of a fairy tale.

The protagonist of ‘Miss Congeniality’ wrapped herself in a romantic silhouette perfect for a princess, but decided to go further with her stylistic commitment by adding a blazer and high boots, both in black.

Sandra Bullock looks spectacular at the premiere of ‘The Lost City’
Patty Harrison
Oscar Nunez
The actress dazzled in a romantic Elie Saab dress
Daniel Radcliffe

The gorgeous pink ruffled dress is part of the Spring 2022 Elie Saab Haute Couture collection. A design that consisted of a pronounced “v” neckline and culminated in a long and splendid skirt. Sandra Bullock never disappoints when it comes to showing the most daring looks on the red carpet.

Images: Classes

