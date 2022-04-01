Sandra Bullock wears the most avant-garde colored suit at 50

Sandra Bullock She doesn’t take fashion too seriously. Something refreshing in Hollywood, where few actresses dare to show their true personality with the outfits they wear. In an era in which the minimalism of the nineties reigns again and everything seems to push us to wear beige, especially when you have reached a certain age, bullock proves that color doesn’t have to be off your radar no matter what decade you were born in.

We all know that the American actress Sandra Bullock knows how to have fun when it comes to choosing what to wear before stepping on a red carpet. And is that, why would she be her otherwise? The bold printsthe vibrant colorsthe sequin applications… the actress who played Miss Congeniality has worn it all in her latest press tours for The Lost City, the comedy in which he stars alongside Daniel Radcliffe and Channing Tatum. In her most recent appearance in London to celebrate the premiere in the city, Sandra Bullock led, yes, you hit, the colored tailored suit to the 50+ most sophisticated and avant-garde of all.

How is the colored suit that Sandra Bullock wears?

The actress at the premiere of The Lost City. Dave J. Hogan/Getty Images

The tailored suit is still important in 2022, there is no doubt about that. For the office or, in this case, the green carpet of a premiere. Sandra Bullock looked more beautiful than ever in a black tailored suit with a integrated corset in vibrant colors in purple, red and pink with strips at ground level. To complement this eye-catching outfit, the actress wore the black stilettos that all elegant women have in a closet, because just a few days ago Queen Letizia and Kate Middleton wore at the Duke of Edinburgh’s Memorial, a pair very similar to this one.

If he colored tailored suit was not enough to grab the attention of all the spotlights, the brown wavy hair with much volume (and very disco if you ask us) was the perfect finishing touch. Without forgetting that the actress wore a smoky eyes in dark tones in the eyes, immaculate skin (surely the result of a good skin care routine) and nude colored lips that did not detract an inch from the limelight of her garments. With this new appearance, Sandra Bullock confirms once again that nobody knows how to stand out, from head to toe, like her.