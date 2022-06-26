Sandra Bullock: what are the mansions where the actress will take refuge after retiring from acting | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

Thanks to his successful career in movies, Sandra Bullock has accumulated thousands of fans around the world, who have been totally surprised to hear the news that he has decided to temporarily stop his filming career in order to rest.

The American-born actress suffers from burnoutwhich can be defined as a change in a person’s behavior towards their work, showing detachment and disinterest, which decreases their desire to fulfill their duties and responsibilities at work.

As is normal in this type of case, bullock He needs to rest for a while and get out of the routine of film recordings and also from the spotlight, so it is presumed that he will be at home for a long time.

The question that her fans will probably have right now is about where she will be, since she has several luxurious properties which could help her get away from the world for a while until she feels recharged with energy.

That is why in this note we will review some of those properties you own, which could house you in this new stage of changes in your life.

Sandra Bullock has decided to take a well-deserved break from acting (Photo: Getty Images)

SANDRA BULLOCK’S MANSIONS

Wyoming

The state located in the western United States could be the perfect place for Sandra Bullock to take a well-deserved rest, as this place is characterized by its tranquility and landscapes with mountains and forests, in which anyone could connect with nature.

The actress has a two-story house in the mountains with all the possible comforts. That property would be valued at more than 2.2 million dollars.

Texas

Bullock considers that state her second home, so she could decide to go there to rest from her hectic life as an actress. Moreover, on several occasions she has revealed that she really likes being there.

Although in the past he has already sold a house there, it is known that he has another, which was built in 1997, but this one is not to his liking, so it would be an option that he likes less.

New York

Like other well-known figures in American cinema, the protagonist of this article has an apartment in the ‘Big Apple’, specifically in a historic building, which would have cost her more than 3.3 million dollars.

However, this place would not be the best option, considering that she needs to disconnect from the world and that city is characterized by its hectic life.

New Orleans

There he has a mansion that cost him more than 2.2 million dollars and is characterized by its Gothic style and was built in the 19th century, making it a historic property.

As in New York, this would not be the chosen place to rest, although everything can happen and it depends only on her.

California

Considering that she is a well-known Hollywood actress, it is normal that Bullock has one or more houses in the state of California.

In this area he has a luxurious mansion for which he spent more than 16 million dollars, a significant amount.

Being very close to the areas where movies are recorded, it is unlikely that you will choose to reside there. In addition, it would be inconvenienced by the paparazzi.