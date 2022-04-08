Sandra Bullock: what is the movie that embarrasses you and do you regret having participated in?

Sandra Bullock She is considered one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, as she has managed to conquer the public with her successful films such as “Miss Congeniality”, “A Possible Dream”, “The Proposal”among other.

Despite having a long career in the cinema, where most of his films have been successful and blockbuster, there is a film that the actress regrets and is ashamed of.

Because the plot and her character did not meet the expectations of the star, since for her they did not make sense, “Speed ​​2“has become his greatest repentance.

“I have a (movie) that nobody got close to and I still I’m ashamed having been there. It’s called Speed ​​2. I’ve talked a lot about it. Has no sense. It was a slow boat”, he indicated to toofab.

The Virginia-born star refers to “slow boat” as a synonym for the movie actually being boring.

This 1997 film is a sequel to “Speed” (1994), which starred Keanu Reeveswhile in the second part Bullock was the protagonist with Willem Dafoe.

The tape that in Latin America was titled as “top speed 2“, is about a couple (Bullock and Jason Patrick) who must prevent a hijacked ship from colliding with

“That’s a movie. I wish I hadn’t done it and the fans didn’t see it, far as I know. Except you,” she added.

The bad plot described by Sandra was reflected at the box office, since only raised 164 million dollars, when the budget was 160 million dollars.

Even Reeves himself revealed that he refused to participate in the second part because the script seemed very bad.

“I really wanted to work with Sandra Bullock, I loved playing Jack Traven and I loved Speed, but a transatlantic ship? I had nothing against the artists involved, but at the time I had a feeling that the film was not the right thing to do,” he told the show. The Graham Norton Show.

