Sandra Bullock: who are the children she adopted; this is his story

Begining of June, Sandra Bullock announced that he will take a break from acting, as he suffers from born out, also known as burnout syndrome. Although this is not the only reason for her temporary withdrawal, since the actress shared in the SXSW Film Festival who wants to take some time as well to focus on caring for her two children: louis, 12 years old, and Lailafrom 10.

And it is that not long ago the Oscar winner became a mother thanks to a long adoption process, just as Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie did at the time.

Why Sandra Bullock decided to adopt

Over time, Sandra Bullock he has found emotional stability and a balance between his career and his private life. It was in 2005, when she turned 45, that the actress thought that perhaps the moment of being her mother had passed, but that year the destruction caused by the Hurricane KatrinaIt made him change his perspective.

“I hope that by telling my story people know that opportunities do not end as I thought at some point. There are hundreds of children ready to be yours. You are a father the minute you accept the love of that little one and it’s amazing how we could be robbing someone of their happiness by telling them there’s a box or a model they can’t get out of. There are no boxes! “, She said in 2010 to the presenter Hoda Kotb.

Who are the children that Sandra Bullock adopted

Although she had doubts about the adoption, the actress began the adoption process in 2005, which lasted almost five years. Finally, in 2010 her first child came into her life: louis, a boy originally from New Orleans, Louisiana.

Then Sandra Bullock was going through a mountain of emotions, since that same year she had received the Oscar for Best Actress for his role in the film A possible dream; however, in the midst of his triumph he announced his separation from Jess James, whom she had married in 2005. The reason for the divorce was due to infidelity on the part of James.

After the separation Sandra Bullock had to continue with the adoption as a single mother, and later she welcomed her son into her home, whom she presented in the magazine People.

“It’s just perfect, I can’t even describe it any other way… It’s as if it had always been a part of our lives,” he said in the interview.

Five years after Louis, exactly in 2015, the actress adopted Laila, a girl also originally from Louisiana. for that year bullock She gave love a second chance and began a relationship with photographer Bryan Randall, who has accompanied her in her role as a mother until today.

Of the few times that Sandra Bullock has been seen with her daughter, her fun and affectionate appearance on the show stands out Red Table Talk during the covid-19 pandemic.

