Sandra Bullock, why did you retire from acting? – Cinema and TV – Culture

American actress Sandra Bullock, 57, surprised her followers by confessing while promoting her latest movie, ‘The Lost City’, that will momentarily withdraw from the performance for an indeterminate period of time.

In the media ‘Entertainment Tonight’, he confessed the reason why he wants to take this time.

“I take my job very seriously when I’m doing it. It’s 24/7 and I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and family,” Bullock told the quoted outlet.

The actress also revealed that she is happy to stay at home with her two children Luis, 12, and Laila, 10, whom he adopted in 2010 and 2015, respectively.

In the same way, they asked him what he would do every day, to which he replied: “Take care of all your needs.”

(Keep reading: Alain Delon: the story of the star who asked for euthanasia).

On the other hand, she commented that this would also be the first time that her children will be at a movie premiere with her, but they will not enter the red carpet, but from behind. “Although Laila really wants to be on the red carpet. I said: That is not going to happen, but finally they will be able to see it and everyone will be able to invite a friend, ”she affirmed.

(Do you read us from the EL TIEMPO app? You can see the publication here).

Likewise, the actress, winner of an Oscar Award, confessed that the premiere is a very exciting exit since it is a way of returning to normality for her family, because during these years of living with covid-19 she was very paranoid.

(Read on: An Expensive Slap: What Will Smith Lost.)

“It will be the first time that they come out of this dark cloud of the pandemic and can feel any kind of sense of normalcy. All parents know me as the crazy one from the pandemic. They know that their children will return without covid-19 when they come to our house, ”he told the aforementioned medium.

Although ‘The Lost City’ will be the last film he recorded, it will not be the only one to be released, since this year he was also part of Netflix’s ‘Bullet Train’, which will be released in mid-2022.

More news

– Director who won two Oscars is found guilty of plagiarism

– Holy Week: religious movies you can watch on Netflix

– ‘This is real… I’m making a series of superheroes’: says Óscar Isaac

– Will Smith’s daughter publishes messages on social networks Does she allude to her father?

Trends WEATHER