Sandra Bullock: Why do you regret recording Speed ​​2? – Cinema and TV – Culture

In 1994, the box office smiled at the movie Speed. Many flocked to the movies to see how Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock -playing Jack Traven and Annie Porter, respectively- they solved an emergency as crazy as finding themselves inside a bus with passengers, threatened with a bomb that would explode if the vehicle slowed down below 80 km per hour.

It was crazy, but the development of the film captivated the audience. Reeves continued to be the desired and brave heartthrob he already was and Bullock continued to establish himself as an actress. Obviously, at the end of her epic rescue, her characters begin a romance. And someone thought it was a good idea that the story of this couple had a second part.

They could have put them back on a plane or some other medium that lived up to the name of the tape: ‘Speed’. But no. Portals specializing in cinema show that the idea for its sequel, released three years later, came from a dream that Jan De Bont had, who later became the producer and director of Speed ​​2: Cruise Control.

They say that De Bont had a recurring nightmare about a cruise ship crashing on an island. And from there came the script that would lead to the disaster of the film before the critics and, although with a not so bad box office (164 million dollars), which managed to cover the 160 million that it cost to make it, it did not even reach half of the first part.

Really? Was he going to create a second part repeating the general lines of the first film on a cruise ship that is never associated with particularly fast transport? Apparently Reeves himself realized that something did not add up in the story, so he would say later. But there was Sandra Bullock. They also recruited Willem Dafoe, a villain expert, to play the sequel’s mad psychopath.

They did not convince Keanu Reeves. Relatively recently the actor of Matrix Y John Wick He admitted that he would have loved to act with Sandra again, but that he ruled out the possibility of doing so in this sequel because he was not convinced by the script. Some time ago he had said that his agenda crossed with that of his rock band. In the end, he removed her body.

So without Reeves, they turned to Jason Patric, a handsome actor who had to top the previous heartthrob. He also played the role of a policeman. He played Alex Shaw, Annie Porter’s new boyfriend, whose relationship was going bad from the start.

Shaw had convinced Annie that he patrolled the beaches. She was actually part of a LAPD SWAT team. Caught in the lie, the relationship enters a crisis. Then the policeman buys a dream trip for the couple: a Caribbean cruise, in which he hopes to propose to the protagonist.

But among the passengers is John Geiger (Dafoe), a computer genius. He had to be. The film sought to repeat, as a chorus, guidelines from the previous one: The policeman, the heroine, the villain wounded by the government or by someone from whom he sought revenge and who, in addition, controlled the technology that allowed him to be one step ahead .

The cruise ship begins its journey. The villain gets rid of the captain by throwing him overboard and takes control of this highly systematized vessel. He programs it to crash into an oil tanker. The policeman cannot stop being a policeman -and this one is also reckless- so he throws himself into battle. Bullock plays the role of her worried lover (in the previous film she had had more heroic moments), until the villain arrives to kidnap her. The critics charged him hard for that (more than Dafoe or Patric). And the thing was so bad that there are still comments from viewers on the internet. “It’s one of the few movies in which I would have liked the villain to win,” says someone in one of his trailers from YouTube.

“The violence is cartoonish,” read a CNN review, “with a minimum of on-screen gore. There’s a sprinkling of profanity, some gross stuff involving leeches, and an insultingly calculated sequence of a handicapped child in peril. The cheesy romance between Bullock and Patric has little sizzle”.

Later it would be known that Bullock agreed to participate because they promised to finance another project. That he shouldn’t have, he says now. He would think that he didn’t have to go out so badly. But she was nominated for Worst Actress of the Year by the Golden Raspberry Awards -the dreaded Razzie- and the movie too, in the category of Worst Sequel of the Year. The tape was made to the “dishonorable” award.

“It’s the biggest piece of shit I’ve ever done,” has been one of the phrases that Bullock has said over these 25 years about this film.

“This is exactly the kind of movie that gives sequels such a bad name,” said critic Madeleine Williams, one of many who lambasted the film.

It’s like that ghost that haunts Bullock -and will continue to haunt her-, the one that comes out from time to time in the interviews they do to him. And when asked if she regrets any of her movies, she invariably names Speed ​​2.

“I have one that no one went near and I’m still embarrassed to have been there,” Bullock said, in a statement that went viral this week. She is called Speed ​​2 I’ve talked a lot about it. Has no sense. slow boat. Slowly going to an island, ”said the actress in a chat with the entertainment portal Toofab, recently.

Fortunately for Bullock, it was not for her one of those films that bury their protagonists and condemn them to leave Hollywood. The actress has had the opportunity to cultivate an audience and respect in her subsequent works. She has a Golden Globe for Best Actress in 2010, for the movie Blind Side.

