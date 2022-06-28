Sandra Bullock | Why will Sandra Bullock pause her career in Hollywood?

The actress was exhausted by the pace of life that the industry demands of her.

Sandra Bullock is sold out At least that’s how she let it be known in an interview in which she confessed that she hopes to take a break from her work in Hollywood. The thing is that just now the fans have been alerted and viralized the interview months after its original publication, accumulating hundreds of searches and new articles in the press.

The actress stated last March that she felt exhausted from the rhythm that the industry demands of her, something that would even be affecting her personal life.

It was in conversation with CBS Sunday Morning that the protagonist of films like Gravity Y Speed he confessed how he felt and turned to explain his arguments at that time.

The thing is that multiple sites and Instagram accounts have now revived such statements, after the recent premiere of Lost City and the appearance of new advances in Bullet Trainwhere Bullock shares roles with Brad Pitt.

Why will Sandra Bullock pause her career in Hollywood?

“I don’t want to be indebted to anyone’s schedule but my own”sentenced Bullock in the conversation with THR.

That to then complement indicating that “I’m so overwhelmed. I’m so tired and I’m not capable of making smart, healthy decisions and I know it.”.

“Work has always been stable for me, and I’ve been very lucky. I realized it was possibly becoming my crutch. It was like opening a fridge all the time and looking for something that was never in the fridge.”lament.

On the other hand, Bullock claimed that “I take my job very seriously, but right now I just want to be with my kids and family 24 hours a day, seven days a week. This means I’m going to take some time off”.