Sandra Bullock will pause the performance to be able to enjoy her children

American actress and producer Sandra Bullock surprised by announcing that he will be temporarily retiring from acting. She did it while promoting her latest movie, “The Lost City” noting that he made the decision not to work for an indefinite period of time.

“Right now, and I don’t know how long it’s going to be, I need to be in the place that makes me the happiest,” Bullock told Entertainment Tonight. “I take my job very seriously when I’m doing it. It’s 24/7 and I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and family,” she said of why she won’t be returning, at least in the short term, to a recording set.

“We don’t know how long or how short that period is going to be, but that’s where they’re going to find me for a while,” he added. Bullock will now focus on her children Louis, 12, and Laila, 10, whom she adopted in 2010 and 2015, respectively.

“Attend to all your needs, attend to your social calendar,” he said when asked what he would do day by day. She also commented that her children are happy because these days they will go, for the first time, to a movie premiere, when they attend the premiere of “The Lost City” with her. “They’ll do it through the back door. Laila really wants to be on the red carpet though. I was like, ‘That’s not going to happen,’ but finally they’ll be able to see her and everyone will be able to invite a friend,” she said.

“It will be the first time that they get out of this kind of dark cloud of the pandemic and they can feel any kind of sense of normalcy,” he added. She also confessed that during these two years she was very paranoid: “All parents know me as the crazy one with the pandemic. They know that their children will return without covid when they come to our house.” Some time ago, during a chat with People magazine, the actress had talked about the relationship she has with her children. “I’m just the mother,” she said at the time.

Read also: Isabel Pantoja is desperate because she could go back to jail

“When I’m not around, I’m missed, when I’m around, I’m annoying, and that’s exactly how it should be.” Asked if her kids think she’s someone special, she replied, “Not at all. Unless she brings home some sort of gift. I came home with donuts last night and felt unbelievably great at the time.”

“I love who they are,” he continued, proudly. “I’m one of the lucky people who gets to be around their kids all the time and see how they grow and who they become. I couldn’t be more proud of how they’re doing.” The actress became a mother in 2010, when she in the midst of her separation with jesse james she was granted the adoption of little Louis, who was born in New Orleans. In 2015 he decided to enlarge the family and adopted Laila, who was three years old when she came into his life.

rad