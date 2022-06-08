Sandra Bullock will star in Brad Pitt’s new movie “Bullet Train”

“Buller Train” has a star-studded cast, led by none other than Brad Pitt, and as if that weren’t enough, the recent trailer revealed that Sandra Bullock is also part of the cast.

Apparently, the character played by Bullock was planned to be played by Lady Gaga, but due to problems with the “House of Gucci” schedule, the artist was forced to scrap the project.

So Sony Pictures decided to offer the role to the award-winning actress. Sandra Bullock will be Maria Beetle, boss of Brad Pitt’s character and the one in charge of pulling all the strings.

The film will also star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Joey King, Logan Lerma, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Karen Fukuhara, Michael Shannon and singer Bad Bunny.

The story is directed by David Leitch (Deadpool 2) and is based on the novel “Maria Beetle” by Kotaro Isaka. The plot revolves around a murderer, whose code name is Ladybug, with incredible bad luck.

To complete a mission, he must get on a bullet train where he will run into other professional assassins, there will also be a father who will seek revenge on one of them for being responsible for his son falling into a coma.

In addition, at a station a group of murderers who call themselves “The White Death” are waiting to get on that train.

In the trailer it is evident that in addition to having a good dose of action, the film will also have a good dose of humor, genres that generally combine perfectly.

It is scheduled to be released in theaters on August 5.