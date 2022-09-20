Sandra Bullock will turn 58: the 5 gala dresses with which she hit red carpets

american actress Sandra Bullockwho is known for her participation in films such as “miss congeniality”, “The proposal” either “Blindly”, has become one of the favorites of Hollywood thanks to her charisma and simplicity, so here we remember a little about her career and what her most impressive dresses on the red carpets have been.

Sandra Bullock turns 58, that’s how she started her career

Sandra Annette Bullock was born on July 26, 1964 in the city of Arlington in Virginia, USA. Since she was born, the actress has always been linked to art, since her mother was an opera singer and singing teacher, while her father was an opera director and vocal coach.

During their childhood, bullock She lived in various European countries, where she learned to speak German fluently, but when she was already a teenager, her family moved to the United States, where she would study drama at the University of Carolina.

In 1987, Sandra made her debut with her performance in the thriller “hangmen”, where he played the role of Lisa Edwardsbut did not achieve fame or popularity for this work.

It was not until 1995 that the famous got leading characters, because at that time “While You Were Sleeping” appeared, a film applauded by the press and praised by critics. In fact, thanks to this film she achieved her first nomination for the Golden Globe for best actress in a comedy or musical.

The actress can speak German fluently. (Credits: Instagram/@

sandra.bullock.official)

Her 5 gala dresses with which she hit red carpets

Though sandra Outstanding for her work as an actress, she has also shown that she is a queen of the red carpets, since on several occasions she has shown off the best dresses.

This happened during the red carpet of the oscars 2010where the actress of “miss congeniality” Appearing in a long bone-colored dress, she surprised everyone with her unparalleled elegance.

(Credits: Special)

The same thing happened in the oscars 2011where she arrived on the red carpet in a long red dress and a bag of the same color that matched her outfit.

(Credits: Special)

Another of the American interpreter’s favorite costumes was her navy blue dress that she wore on the red carpet of the oscars 2014because it looked extremely elegant and feminine.

(Credits: Special)

The also director and producer has shown how well she looks with bright colors like purple, because during the red carpet of the Golden Globes In 2017, she appeared in a dress of this color and looked impeccable.

(Credits: Special)

In the Golden Globes In 2014, the famous woman appeared in a beautiful colored dress where her neckline stood out, as it was one of the best dresses at the gala.

(Credits: Special)

KEEP READING:

From the pool, Patricia Manterola shows off her figure in a swimsuit and to the rhythm of Thalía | PHOTO

Mariana González: This is how beautiful Vicente Fernández Jr.’s fiancee looks after her new surgery | PHOTO

PAL