Sandra Bullock with over the knee boots for an evening look

Sandra Bullock has been one of Hollywood’s most popular and stylish actresses for decades and now she’s bringing her latest film to the public, Lost Citya film that could be the last work of the actress born in Virginia, because just a few days ago she announced that after the premiere of this film and Bullet Train (where he shares the poster with Brad Pitt and which will hit the big screen in July) plans to retire indefinitely from the world of acting.

But while that moment arrives, Sandra promises to continue giving us spectacular looks, like the one she exhibited last night in Los Angeles. The actress gave a style lesson combining an Elie Saab dress in pink with the thigh-high boots that are a trend and sweep the street style.

Bullock wore an Elie Saab Spring-Summer 2022 Haute Couture design filled with tiny chiffon flowers, with a plunging neckline and full skirt with a wide slit. If the natural shoes for a romantic-inspired design like this look like pumps or strappy sandals, the actress has decided to take a radical turn and combine this dress with the shoes that have elevated the insiders as a favorite of the season: the musketeer boots.

Axelle/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

Elie Saab Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2022. Daniele Oberrauchimaxtree

The actress, instead of showing her leg, wore a boot, a high-heeled leather model with a pointed toe above the knee that gave her a rocker and transgressive air. to an outstanding styling for the presentation of his latest film. With straight hair parted in the middle and natural makeup with soft smokey eyes, Sandra confirmed that she remains a style icon.

Steve GranitzGetty Images

What’s more, She added another garment to her look that gave an unexpected twist to a pink evening dress. The actress joined outfits a cropped black blazer with slightly puffed sleeves, a perfect garment for this season’s wardrobe background that has crept into masculine-inspired outfits with black pants and a white shirt but is also a perfect option to combine with a night look in a contrasting color.

A style with which Sandra Bullock has made an Haute Couture dress from the Lebanese firm her own, giving it an outstanding twist with two of the garments that are on trend this season and that are already in the closets of all fashion experts.

