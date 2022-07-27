Sandra Bullock’s 10 best films according to IMDb

This Tuesday turns 58 the actress Sandra Bullock. The American interpreter has an outstanding career, appearing in well-known films such as Maximum Speed, Miss Congeniality, The Proposal, The Lake House and recently just released the film The Lost City.

Within her career she won the Oscar for best actress for A Possible Dream. Additionally, she received a nomination in the same category for Gravity.

On the day of her birthday, we leave you the 10 best Sandra Bullock movies according to IMDb.

The website is the largest database on the internet that receives votes and evaluations from fans every day, which rate the different productions that exist.

The 10 Best Sandra Bullock Movies According To IMDb

10.- The lake house (6.8)

A lonely doctor, who once occupied a lakeside house, begins exchanging love letters with her former resident, an architect. They must try to unravel the mystery behind their extraordinary romance before it’s too late. With Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves. On HBOMax.

9.- So strong and so close (6.9)

Based on the acclaimed novel of the same title, it tells the story of a boy’s odyssey that begins with a heartbreaking loss and ends with the healing power of self-discovery. The tragic events of September 11 serve as a backdrop to this story. With Tom Hanks, Sandra Bullock and Max von Sydow. It’s on HBO Max.

8.- Wrestling Ernest Hemingway (7.0)

Two lonely retired septuagenarians: an Irish sea captain and a Cuban hairdresser, form a friendship. With Robert Duvall, Richard Harris, Shirley MacLaine and Sandra Bullock.

7.- Infamous (7.0)

While investigating his novel “In Cold Blood,” Truman Capote develops a close relationship with convicted murderers Dick Hickock and Perry Smith. With Toby Jones, Sandra Bullock, Daniel Craig and Sigourney Weaver.

6.- Unforgivable (7.1)

A woman is released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime and returns to a society that refuses to forgive her for her past. With Sandra Bullock and Viola Davis. On Netflix.

5.- Maximum Speed ​​(7.3)

A young policeman must avoid the explosion of a bomb aboard a city bus by keeping his speed above 80 km/h. With Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock. It is found in Star+

4.- A Time to Kill (7.4)

In Canton, Mississippi, a young lawyer and his assistant defend a black man accused of murdering two white men who raped his ten-year-old daughter, sparking a violent retaliation and revenge from the Ku Klux Klan. With Matthew McMcConaughey, Sandra Bullock, Samuel L. Jackson, and Donald Sutherland. Available on Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max and Star+

3.- A possible dream (7.6)

The story of Michael Oher, a homeless and traumatized boy who became a football champion with the help of a kind woman and her family. With Sandra Bullock. On HBOMax.

2.- Gravity (7.7)

Two astronauts try to survive after an accident that leaves them isolated in space. With Sandra Bullock and George Clooney. It’s on HBO Max.

1.-Crash (7.8)

Los Angeles citizens with very different lives collide in intertwined stories of racism, loss and redemption. With Don Cheadle, Matt Dillon, Brendan Fraser, Sandra Bullock, Terrence Howard and Michael Peña.