Sandra Bullock’s 10 Best Movies Ranked From Worst To Best According To IMDb And Where To Watch Them Online

Sandra Annette Bullock was born in Arlington (Virginia, USA) on July 26, 1964. American film and television director, producer and actress. She is known internationally for her roles in feature films such as Gravity, Ocean’s 8, Speed either The Blindside. She has been awarded 1 Oscar for best actress3 prizes Critics’ Choice Movie Awards1 Golden Globe and 2 awards from Screen Actors Guild as best actress.

The lake House

Platform: HBO Max, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Year: 2006

Duration: 1 hour and 39 minutes

Director: Alejandro Agresti

IMDb Score: 6.8

Starring Keanu Reeves, Sandra Bullock, Dylan Walsh, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lynn Collins, Willeke van Ammelrooy Y Christopher Plummer. It started with a budget of $40 million and managed to collect at the box office more than $114 million. In the awards and recognition section, we highlight the award for best supporting actress for Sandra Bullock in the Hollywood Film Festival And the prize Choice Liplock for Sandra Bullock Y Keanu Reeves in the Teen Choice Awards.

So strong so close

Platform: HBO Max, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Year 2011

Duration: 2 hours and 9 minutes

Director: Stephen Dalry

IMDb Score: 6.9

Starring Sandra Bullock, Tom Hanks, Thomas Horn, Max von Sydow, Viola Davis, Jeffrey Wright, John Goodman Y Zoe Caldwell. It started with an estimated budget of $40 million and managed to collect at the box office more than $55 million. This is a feature film shot entirely in New York and that focuses on a 9-year-old boy named oskar schell who sadly lost his father in the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. The boy finds a key that belongs to his father and he must find which lock it opens. In the awards and recognition section, Sandra Bullock She was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Georgia Film Critics Association Awards Y Teen Choice Awards.

Infamous: Crime Story

Platform: RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Amazon Videos and AppleTV

Year: 2006

Duration: 1 hour and 50 minutes

Director: Douglas McGrath

IMDb Score: 7.0

Starring Toby Jones, Sandra Bullock, Daniel Craig, Peter Bogdanovich, Jeff Daniels, Hope Davis, Gwyneth Paltrow, Isabella Rossellini, Juliet Stevenson, Sigourney Weaver Y lee pace. It started with a budget of $13 million and could only collect at the box office more than $2.6 million. In the awards and recognition section, we highlight the award for best supporting actress for Sandra Bullock in the Hollywood Film Festival.

Unforgivable

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2021

Duration: 1 hour and 52 minutes

Director: Nora Fingscheidt

IMDb Score: 7.1

Starring Sandra Bullock and complete the cast Viola Davis, Aisling Franciosi, Rob Morgan, Vincent D’Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Linda Emond, Richard Thomas, W. Earl Brown, Andrew Francis, Will Pullen, Jessica McLeod, Paul Moniz de Sa, Craig March, Alistair Abell, Donavon Stinson , Patti Kim, Viv Leacock Y Tom Guiry. Tells the story of ruth slatera woman who is released from prison after being accused of murder and finds herself with a society that does not forgive her for her past while following the trail of her little sister that she had to abandon after entering prison.



Speed: Maximum power

Platform: Disney+, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Year: 1994

Duration: 1 hour and 56 minutes

Director: Jan de Bont

IMDb Score: 7.3

Starring Keanu Reeves, Sandra Bullock, Dennis Hopper, Joe Morton and Jeff Daniels. It started with a budget of 30 million dollars and managed to collect more than 350 million dollars at the box office. In the awards and recognition section, we highlight the 2 Oscar awards, 2 BAFTA awards and the award for best actress for Sandra Bullock at the Saturn Award Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films. Additionally, actress Sandra Bullock was also awarded in the Beste Darstellerin International category at the Jupiter Award.

Time to kill

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Year: 1996

Duration: 2 hours and 29 minutes

Director: Joel Schumacher

IMDb Score: 7.4

Starring Sandra Bullock, Samuel L. Jackson, Matthew McConaughey, Kevin Spacey, Ashley Judd, Charles S. Dutton, Donald Sutherland, Kiefer Sutherland, Oliver Platt Y Brenda Fricker. It started with a budget of $40 million and managed to collect at the box office more than $152 million. The film is based on the novel by John Grisham which bore the same title. In the awards and recognition section, we highlight the award for Sandra Bullock as Best Favorite Actress (Thriller) in the Blockbuster Entertainment Awards or the candidacy of Sandra Bullock also as best actress in the MTVMovie Awards.

Bullet train

Platform: Broadcast in theaters at the time of writing the report.

Year: 2022

Duration: 2 hours and 7 minutes

Director: David Leitch

IMDb Score: 7.5

A cast made up of Brad Pitt, Joey King, Andrew Koji, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Masi Oka, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Lady Gaga, Hiroyuki Sanada, Miraj Grbić, Bad Bunny, Karen Fukuhara, Sandra Bullock, Pavel Lychnikoff Y Yoshi Sudarso. It started with a budget of $90 million and so far has managed to collect more than $118 millionas it is still being broadcast in theaters around the world at the time of writing this article. Sandra Bullock plays the role of ladybug boss and it is without a doubt his greatest support. the figure of Brad Pitt was the protagonist who makes the ladybug. The movie of Bullet Train It is based on the novel Mary Beetle Japanese writer and novelist Kotaro Isaka.

The Blind Side: A Possible Dream

Platform: Google Play Store, Amazon Videos and Microsoft Store

Year 2009

Duration: 2 hours and 9 minutes

Director: John Lee Hancock

IMDb Score: 7.6

Starring Sandra Bullock, Tim McGraw, Quinton Aaron, Jae Head, Lily Collins, Ray McKinnon Y Katy Bates. It started with a budget of $29 million and managed to collect at the box office more than $309 million. Sandra Bullock Interpret the paper of Leigh Anne Tuohy. She is the main character of her and is a woman who completed her higher studies at the University and who works as an interior designer. In the awards and recognition section, Sandra Bullock was awarded a Oscar as best actress. But also, with a Golden Globe, Broadcast Film Critics Association, Screen Actors Guild Awards Y Teen Choice Awards as best actress.

Gravity

Platform: HBO Max, Movistar+, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store and Amazon Videos

Year 2013

Duration: 1 hour and 31 minutes

Director: Alfonso Cuaron

IMDb Score: 7.7

Starring Sandra Bullock Y George Clooney. It had a budget of 100 million dollars and grossed more than $723 million. In the awards and recognition section, we highlight the 7 Oscar awards won from 10 nominations in total. Additionally, 1 Golden Globe as best director -and 3 more nominations- and 6 awards BAFTA and 5 nominations. As anecdotes or curiosities of the feature film: Did you know that the company that was behind the visual effects of the feature film is frame store? It is a London company created in the mid-1980s and multi-awarded internationally. It was founded, among others, by mike mcgee.

crash

Platform: Movistar+, Google Play Store, RakutenTV and Amazon Videos

Year 2005

Duration: 1 hour and 52 minutes

Director: Paul Haggis

IMDb Score: 7.8

It has a choral cast made up of Don Cheadle, Terrence Howard, Ryan Phillippe, Matt Dillon, Thandie Newton, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Sandra Bullock Y brendan fraser. It started with a budget of $6.5 million and managed to collect at the box office more than $98 million. In the awards and recognition section, we highlight the 3 Oscar awards in the categories of best film, best original screenplay and best editing. But also, 2 candidacies in the Golden Globestwo Bafta awards1 award for best cast awarded in the Hollywood Film Festival and the other award for best cast at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Lastly, the 2 prizes for best foreign film awarded by the Donatello’s David Awards and the Film Writers Circle Medals.

