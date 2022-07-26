Sandra Bullock’s best movies, from Miss Congeniality to A Possible Dream

What better way to celebrate the birthday of Sandra Bullock that looking at some of his Best Movies? The actress made forty-eight films for the cinema and the last one will be released shortly, Bullet train. There she plays the boss of Brad Pittan assassin who takes the train between Tokyo and Morioka to find a mysterious briefcase that other assassins are also after.

Sandra Annette Bullock was born on July 26, 1964 in Arlington, Virginia. Her mother was an opera singer and her father an opera director, so they traveled and lived in Europe, especially in Nuremberg, Germany, and Salzburg, Austria.

After studying Drama at East Carolina University, she settled in New York, where she supported herself as a waitress while doing her first Off-Broadway plays. At the age of 23, he began to participate in television and cinema films.putting together the race for which she is known throughout the world today.

Sandra Bullock and Daniel Radcliffe during the presentation of the film “The Lost City”. Photo REUTERS/Tom Nicholson By: REUTERS

After presenting the last film, the lost city, the actress announced that for now she will not film anymore. Her goal is to rest and spend time with her partner Bryan Randall and her adopted children Louis, 12, and Leila, 10.

The first successes of Sandra Bullock in the cinema

the wrecker (1993). Science fiction action film with Sylvester Stallone, based on the novel A happy world by Aldous Huxley.

Maximum speed (1994). Sandra Bullock’s first meeting with Keanu Reeves was on board a bus, where she was a passenger who had to maintain a fixed speed so that a bomb would not explode. Her performance was highly appreciated. There was a second part in 1997.

While you were Sleeping (nineteen ninety five). A romantic comedy with Bill Pullman and Peter Gallagher in which she was a subway employee in love with the brother of a passenger. She received her first Golden Globe nomination.

Miss Congeniality (2000). This hilarious comedy saw her shine as the FBI agent who had to enter the Miss America pageant in order to capture a terrorist. She had a second part in 2005.

love at second sight (2002). She romantic comedy opposite Hugh Grant, who played a millionaire who hires her as a legal adviser.

The lake House (2006). Directed by Argentine Alejandro Agresti, it tells the story of Kate Forester (Sandra Bullock) who seeks to get away from her peaceful life to move to the big city. He leaves a nostalgic letter for her new tenant. It is about Alex Wyler (Keanu Reeves), who finds that letter dated in 2006, although he lives in 2004. Thus will begin a relationship between the two, who will communicate daily, leaving a letter in the mailbox mocking time and distance.

Sandra Bullock, box office actress and Oscar winner

A possible dream (2009). Sandra Bullock won the Oscar the Golden Globe and the Film Critics and Screen Actors Guild Awards for this biopic where she plays interior designer Leigh Anne Tuohy who adopted who became successful football player Michael Oher.

Gravity (2013). Alfonso Cuarón’s mythical space adventure showed her as an astronaut lost in space with George Clooney. She was nominated for an Oscar and a Golden Globe.

The moment Sandra Bullock received an Oscar for her role in “A Possible Dream.” (Photo: Reuters/Gary Hershorn)

Ocean’s 8 (2018). In this spin off from Ocean’s Eleven was part of a gang of thieves with Cate Blachet, Anne Hathaway and Rihanna who wants to seize a valuable necklace during a Met Gala.

Blindfolded (Bird Box) (2018). She proved that she, too, could be a great drama actress in this story of survival in a dystopian future. In the Netflix movie, she was a single woman who must flee with her children during an alien invasion, all blindfolded.

