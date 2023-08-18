Sandra Bullock’s boyfriend has died aged 57

Sandra Bullock’s boyfriend, Brian Randall, died at the age of 57 after being diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis three years ago.

Randall’s family confirmed the news to People and shared that the photographer preferred to fight his illness quietly, as he didn’t like the media spotlight.

“We are very sad to share that on August 5, Brian Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS. Brian chose to keep his ALS journey private from the beginning, and those of us caring for him made every effort to honor his request.”

The Bird Box: Blind Woman actress was in a relationship with Randall for eight years and they were one of the most solid couples in Hollywood, although they did not marry, as Sandra Bullock said in an interview that she needed a role. Be sure of what I felt for her.

The family said, “We are deeply grateful to the tireless doctors who took on this disease landscape with us and to the wonderful nurses who became our roommates, often giving up their families to be with us.”

According to Condis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis is a disease that attacks nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing people to lose body control and become paralyzed.

So far Sandra Bullock has not given any verdict on this matter.

