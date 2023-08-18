Sports

Sandra Bullock’s boyfriend has died aged 57

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner22 hours ago
0 32 1 minute read

Sandra Bullock’s boyfriend, Brian Randall, died at the age of 57 after being diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis three years ago.

Randall’s family confirmed the news to People and shared that the photographer preferred to fight his illness quietly, as he didn’t like the media spotlight.

“We are very sad to share that on August 5, Brian Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS. Brian chose to keep his ALS journey private from the beginning, and those of us caring for him made every effort to honor his request.”

The Bird Box: Blind Woman actress was in a relationship with Randall for eight years and they were one of the most solid couples in Hollywood, although they did not marry, as Sandra Bullock said in an interview that she needed a role. Be sure of what I felt for her.

The family said, “We are deeply grateful to the tireless doctors who took on this disease landscape with us and to the wonderful nurses who became our roommates, often giving up their families to be with us.”

According to Condis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis is a disease that attacks nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing people to lose body control and become paralyzed.

So far Sandra Bullock has not given any verdict on this matter.

José Luis Perales sends a video message through the network to refute the news of his death

Join our official channel on Telegram to receive Al Dia news on your cell phone

Subscribe to the Al Dia newsletter to receive a roundup of North Texas news every Monday and Friday

Source link

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner22 hours ago
0 32 1 minute read
Photo of Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner is a seasoned writer and editor for D1SoftballNews.com. He is a graduate of a prestigious journalism school and has contributed to numerous newspapers and magazines. Elton is an expert in various fields, including sports, entertainment, and technology. He is widely respected for his insights and engaging writing style. As an editor, Elton oversees a team of writers and ensures the website stays current with the latest trends and breaking news. His writing is characterized by its depth, clarity, and accessibility. Elton's spare time is spent with his family, playing sports, reading, and traveling to explore new cultures. With his talent, experience, and dedication, Elton Gardner is a prominent figure in online media and will continue to make waves in the years to come.

Related Articles

Lupilo Rivera stirs up controversy with a new song in the style of Shakira Grupo Milenio

2 weeks ago

Natalie Portman files for divorce after 11 years of marriage for infidelity

1 week ago

HBO Max: Find out what’s new in August

1 week ago

Flats will be more on trend than heels this fall

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button