Entertainment

Sandra Bullock’s character in ‘Gravity’ was ‘disappointing’ for astronaut Chris Hadfield

Photo of James James18 mins ago
0 21 3 minutes read

Astronaut Chris Hadfield has participated in two spacewalks, has been in space three times and has been the commander of the International Space Station. His opinion is therefore very valuable when it comes to the accuracy of many space movies. The astronaut said that Sandra Bullock’s character in Gravity it was “disappointing”.

Sandra Bullock | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Sandra Bullock took home $70 million for ‘Gravity’

Bullock is a well-established actor with 59 acting credits, according to IMDb. In 2013, Bullock starred in Gravity, playing a medical engineer named Dr. Ryan Stone. The film followed Bullock’s character on his first shuttle mission and teaming up with George Clooney’s Matt Kowalski.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James18 mins ago
0 21 3 minutes read

Related Articles

The Steve Jobs of health who defrauded the powerful and can go to jail

7 mins ago

Kourtney Kardashian’s Wedding Band Is Worth Much Less Than Her Engagement Ring

8 mins ago

“Mr & Mrs. Smith”, love and hate by Pitt and Jolie

13 mins ago

Selena Gomez confirms her new feat with Rema and teases her release!

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button