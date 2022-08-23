Sandra Bullock’s character in ‘Gravity’ was ‘disappointing’ for astronaut Chris Hadfield

Astronaut Chris Hadfield has participated in two spacewalks, has been in space three times and has been the commander of the International Space Station. His opinion is therefore very valuable when it comes to the accuracy of many space movies. The astronaut said that Sandra Bullock’s character in Gravity it was “disappointing”.

Sandra Bullock took home $70 million for ‘Gravity’

Bullock is a well-established actor with 59 acting credits, according to IMDb. In 2013, Bullock starred in Gravity, playing a medical engineer named Dr. Ryan Stone. The film followed Bullock’s character on his first shuttle mission and teaming up with George Clooney’s Matt Kowalski.

Kowalski is an experienced astronaut on his last mission before retirement. The mission initially goes well, but during a routine spacewalk, disaster strikes. The shuttle is destroyed and the two astronauts are stranded in deep space with no connection to Earth and no hope of rescue. As they begin to panic, they realize that the only way to return to Earth is to venture deeper into space.

Gravity it was a critical and commercial success earning $732.2 million against a budget of $130 million. The film has a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The film received several accolades and, although Bullock did not win an Oscar for her role, she went home with a big consolation prize.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bullock received $20 million up front. A slight wrinkle in his contract guaranteed that the actor would take 15% of the profits, and Bullock would walk away with $70 million.

The big paycheck makes sense given Bullock’s star status. Additionally, he took over for Angelina Jolie, who had dropped out of the film, and the studio knew they needed an A-list star who could command the screen for the majority of the film in which she was alone.

Astronaut Chris Hadfield Was Disappointed With Sandra Bullock’s Character In ‘Gravity’

Although critics praised Gravity for his story and his images, NASA astronaut Hadfield condemned him for his inaccurate portrayal of female astronauts. Speaking to Vanity Fair, Hadfield began by acknowledging the contributions of female astronauts like Peggy Whitson.

He said: “The most experienced astronaut in the history of the United States is a woman. She is [Peggy] Whitson. He has been in space longer than any other American. She was in command of the International Space Station twice. She has done ten spacewalks. She was NASA’s chief astronaut.”

Hadfield resented Bullock’s impotence in Gravity, saying, “When faced with a problem, you panic and have no idea what to do, and [George] Clooney drives like a kind of space cowboy as the only person who really knows what’s going on.”

The astronaut believed that Gravity created a false and damaging narrative about what women can do, saying, “I think it pushed back a little girl’s view of what a female astronaut could be.” She praised Bullock’s performance, but called her character “really disappointing”.

The role of women in space exploration

Valentina Tereshkova was the first woman to fly into space on June 16, 1963 aboard the Vostok 6 space capsule. Tereshkova was not a trained pilot, but was chosen for her skydiving skills. Sally Ride was the first American woman in space in June 1983.

Katherine Coleman Goble Johnson was a mathematician who successfully calculated the fundamental orbital mechanics for US human spaceflight. Her story inspired the Taraji P. Henson film hidden figures.

In 2020, Jessica Mire and Christina Koch led the first all-female spacewalk despite various obstacles. The mission was rescheduled for nearly a year because NASA lacked enough medium-sized spacesuits. According to NASA, 75 women out of 600 human beings have been in space despite some studies suggesting that women might be better suited for longer missions in space.

