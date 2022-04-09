Sandra Bullock’s first impression of Daniel Radcliffe

The cast of the upcoming Paramount Pictures movie has some serious chemistry, but it wasn’t like that from the start. Is the Harry Potter actor as narcissistic as he appears?

It’s almost released The Lost City! The movie of Paramount Pictures It will arrive in a matter of days on the screens of Latin America after generating significant expectations thanks to its striking cast. In this way, the film will try to combine romance, comedy and action in its fair measure. The first reviews are not positive enough, but its main actors did not take long to share funny anecdotes that captivated the attention of the fans anyway.

What is it about? The fiction presents a romantic novel writer who is undergoing a press tour to promote her latest book. And it is not just any bestseller, since on its cover there is an impressive model that accompanies her on the tour. The situation will take an unexpected turn when she tries to be kidnapped, forcing them to go into the jungle to survive this mysterious attack.

Directed by Aaron and Adam Nee, Lost City It has a script by Seth Gordon and Oren Uziel. While Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum occupy the leading roles in the skin of Loretta Sage and Alan Caprison respectively, Daniel Radcliffe, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Patti Harrison They complete the cast. All of them claim to have an unmatched chemistry within the team but, at the beginning, it did not seem the same way.

Sandra Bullock confessed that her first impressions of Daniel Radcliffe were not the best. In this opportunity, the actor gives life to Fairfax, a billionaire who stands out for being, in addition, an international criminal. He is responsible for Loretta’s kidnapping: he is obsessed with finding that “lost city”, which gives her novel its title, and he needs her help.

It is a very different role from the one that gave him global popularity: Harry Potter. And, at the beginning, the protagonist believed that he would be clearly influenced by her experience in the JK Rowling saga. In dialogue with The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show she maintained: “I really came to admire him. I really like it because it was not at all what I expected it to be”. Thus, the actress explained: “I thought it would be a narcissistic child actor who had become an adult that it would just come with all kinds of drama. But it was nothing like that”.