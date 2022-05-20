Entertainment

Sandra Bullock’s first movie was a colossal flop

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 37 2 minutes read

Sandra Bullock is one of the most talented actresses in Hollywood. A darling among critics and audiences, she has shown a chameleon-like ability to tackle romantic comedies, action movies, dramas, and even sci-fi and horror movies like 2018’s. bird box.

But a long and distinguished career like Sandra Bullock’s doesn’t come without the occasional bombshell. And in her case, her worst movie turns out to be her first. Fortunately, this colossal failure did not set the tone for the rest of her career.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 37 2 minutes read

Related Articles

It’s not from Netflix: the series that Marvel canceled after its first season

4 mins ago

Rachel Zegler as Snow White on the set | Disney | Gal Gadot | Films

5 mins ago

Prodigy’s Estate announces posthumous album as latest rapper’s solo catalog returns to streaming

6 mins ago

Eugenio Derbez remembers that when he arrived in the US other migrants gave him food

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button