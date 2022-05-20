Sandra Bullock’s first movie was a colossal flop

Sandra Bullock is one of the most talented actresses in Hollywood. A darling among critics and audiences, she has shown a chameleon-like ability to tackle romantic comedies, action movies, dramas, and even sci-fi and horror movies like 2018’s. bird box.

But a long and distinguished career like Sandra Bullock’s doesn’t come without the occasional bombshell. And in her case, her worst movie turns out to be her first. Fortunately, this colossal failure did not set the tone for the rest of her career.

A Hollywood success story

Although she began by following her mother, who sang opera, Sandra Bullock pursued a career in acting. After college, she moved to New York to explore stage work. But her fate had something else in store for her. She landed film and television opportunities, including roles in demolition man (1993) and Ernest Hemingway wrestling (1993), according to IMDb.

Movies that helped catapult Bullock to stardom include Velocity (1994), the blind side (2009), The proposal (2009), The heat (2013), and Gravity (2013).

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Sandra Bullock’s net worth to be $250 million. She also earned a place in the Guinness World Records as the highest paid actress in the world.

Sandra Bullock’s first film bombed at the box office

Before Sandra Bullock cemented her status as a Hollywood titan, she appeared in a 1989 movie that flopped miserably.

According to IMDb, Who shot Pat? is a “coming of age tale” about high school life in late 1950s Brooklyn. The plot revolves around interracial tensions at school, and the cast includes David Edwin Knight, Kevin Otto, and a young, wannabe Sandra Bullock.

The R-rated comedy was a commercial failure. The worldwide box office numbers were a lousy $2,343 — yes, two thousand three hundred and forty-three dollars, IMDb reports.

To add insult to injury, Rotten Tomatoes shows an audience score of 9%. Critics’ comments include “terrible movie that should never have been released” and “a great movie to share with a friend… and I hope they NEVER bring it back.”

This disaster seemed to signal a dead end for Bullock’s colleagues on the project, Looper suggests. Many of her partners in the film did not go on to other leading acting roles. But luckily for her, the terrible movie didn’t put a damper on her career.

What is Sandra Bullock doing now?

Interestingly, the only movie that still puts Sandra Bullock to shame isn’t Who shot Pat?

According to The Independent, the actress regrets returning for the sequel to her blockbuster. Velocity1997 Speed ​​2: Cruise Control. Fans didn’t like it as much as the original. And in hindsight, I wish I hadn’t looked for it.

If you want to see Bullock on screen right now, check out The lost City, acting in theaters and at Paramount+. She stars in the action-adventure film alongside Brad Pitt, Channing Tatum, and Daniel Radcliffe. Bullock also helped produce the film. In fact, she has produced or executive produced several other movies, including the unforgivable (2021), bird box (2018), and Our brand is crisis (2015).

However, Bullock has been open about taking a hiatus from acting. The 57-year-old says she plans to spend quality time with her family. And her loyal fans will no doubt eagerly await her return.

