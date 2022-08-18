Entertainment

Sandra Bullock’s infallible looks for over 50

Sandra Bullock, American film and television actress, director, and producer; Without a doubt, she is an icon of fashion and style so today we show you their best outfits. The actress is known for her participation in films such as “Speed”, “Miss Congeniality”, “The Proposal”, “Gravity”, “Ocean’s 8” and “The Blind Side”, for which she was awarded the Oscar for “ Best Actress”, the Golden Globe for “Best Actress in a Drama”, the Screen Actors Guild Award for “Best Leading Actress” and the Film Critics Award. The production company also took part in “Crash”, the feature film that won the award for “Best Film” at the 78th edition of the Oscar Awards.

According to the publication “Forbes” Sandra Bullock She was the highest paid actress in 2010 and 2013 with earnings estimated at 56 million dollars and 38 million euros respectively. Because of this, it is not surprising that the actress invests a lot of her money in her look. We can see this in one of her outfits, such as her old pink linen suit, she wastes style and glamor as well as simplicity and practicality.

