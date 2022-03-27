Sandra Bullock’s ‘Lost City’ dethrones ‘The Batman’ at the box office

‘Lost City’ will take first place from ‘Batman’

Four weeks had to pass for ‘The Batman’ was dethroned at the box office, racking up more than $600 million worldwide so far.

The tape that will have the courage to go down to Batman will be ‘Ciudad Perdida’, the new bet with Sandra Bullock Chaning Tatum and Daniel Radclife.

With ‘Batman’ at the top of the box office until last weekend, Warner Bros It would have been one of the best theatrical releases of the last three years.

'Lost City' will take first place from 'Batman'









“The lost City” He achieved what seemed impossible, dethroning Robert Pattinson’s film from first place in box office receipts.

The film starring Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffemanaged to carry the audience over the weekend in the face of the drop in popularity of ‘Batman‘.

This production of Magnolia Pictures pocketed US$11.55 million according to the Comic Book report. It is expected that by Sunday he will have obtained a total of US$30.5 million, a figure with which he would take over first place.

Global box office receipts for ‘The Batman’

Global box office receipts for 'The Batman'



The film accumulates worldwide more than $600 Million Dollars in Fundraisingbeing the second highest grossing film of the pandemic era, only surpassed by “Spider-Man: No Way Home”.

Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright and Andy Serkis They are part of the cast of this film, which has captivated the audience.

World projections indicate that ‘The Batman‘ will end its journey on the billboards approaching the $800 million dollarsan inordinate success considering its low budget of $150 million.

