Sandra Bullock’s moving interview, after retiring from acting: “I don’t want to be in front of a camera anymore”

Sandra Bullock revealed days ago that she is temporarily retiring from acting. The news was announced during the promotional tour of The lost City, the action-adventure film in which he stars alongside Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt and Daniel Radcliffe, and that arrives in our theaters next month.

“Right now, and I don’t know how long it will be, I need to be in the place that makes me happiest,” Bullock told Entertainment Tonight. “I take my work very seriously when I’m doing it. It’s 24/7 and I just want to be with my babies and family 24/7”, he explained. “We don’t know if it will be for a long or short time, but I’ll be there,” she said, regarding her need to stay. at home with her children Louis, 12, and Laila, 10whom he adopted in 2010 and 2015 respectively.

Likewise, Bullock expressed that she wants to “attend to all their needs”, and be attentive to the details of the “social calendar” of her little ones, and that even she would like to stay away from the sets until they come of age. The news caused a stir in the entertainment world and Bullock gave a very moving interview in which he provided new details about his future.

in dialogue with CBS Sunday Morning, The 57-year-old Oscar-winning actress was very serious when sharing what she is going through at this stage of her life. “Currently, my work in front of cameras needs to take a break,” she said bluntly. When asked how long she will be out of Hollywood, Ella Bullock would not provide details. “I do not know i do not know. Until I feel the way I feel now when I’m on camera, I don’t want to be there anymore, I want to be home.” remarked.

Sandra and her current full life with her partner, Bryan Randall, and their two children, Louis and Laila GROSBY GROUP – THE NATION

In another section of the television interview revealed that he knew The lost City it was going to be her last film indefinitely while she was making it, and that she wasn’t giving her best on set, precisely because her mind was with her little ones and not focused on work. “I’m not doing anyone who’s investing in a project a favor if I say, ‘I just want to be home.’ Because I was always running, I was always running to the next thing. I just want to be present and be responsible for only one thing,” she expressed.

Sandra Bullock gets emotional when talking about her children

In 2015, the actress had broken down when telling how her eldest son had sensed that he was going to have a sister. “I was having dinner with some friends and Louis wanted to sit with us. They start talking about their daughters and he says ‘I don’t have daughters, but I’m going to have one soon’. There I realized that perhaps he knew something that I did not. When I think about it, it coincided with the year Laila was born. Will it be a coincidence? It was Louis, Louis was always strong, a leader, the leader that led me to Laila,” said Bullock, who when promoting Bird Box: Blindfolded, spoke with LA NACION about how motherhood led her to agree to star in the film by Susanne Bier for Netflix.

Sandra Bullock when she spoke with LA NACION about Bird Box