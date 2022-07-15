Sandra Echeverría confessed that Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Taylor Kitsch bullied her

Mexican actress Sandra Echeverría confessed on July 10 that, ten years ago, she was the victim of bullying by two actors from Hollywood. So, the artist was looking to make her way in the mecca of American cinema, where she auditioned and participated in some projects.

One of those experiences was quite bitter for the interpreter of soap operas like “La usurpadora” and “La bandida”. Precisely, the one that happened with her two colleagues, Aaron Taylor Johnson Y taylor kitschwith whom he shared roles in the movie ‘Savages’, released in 2012.

From his Twitter account, Sandra Echeverria recalled this incident, with a message that read: “I remembered a story of bullying in a project I filmed 10 years ago. Two very famous actors. It gave me a lot of courage again. One day I will tell you. If it happens today, I definitely would have accused them. I clarify: bullying, not harassment. ”

Directed by filmmaker Oliver Stone, the film ‘Savages’ – based on a novel by Don Winslow – also featured celebrities such as Blake Lively, Benicio del Toro, Demián Bichir, Salma Hayek, John Travolta and Emile Hirsch.

Sandra Echeverría and her bitter experience in ‘Savages’

“10 years ago, filming ‘Savages’, I had a scene with Taylor Kitsch and Aaron Taylor Johnson. We came in a van (I supposedly kidnapped with my hands and feet tied in the trunk). Well, they thought it was very funny between takes start the truck very hard”, narrated Sandra Echeverria in his tweet.

“So that it would fly out and hit me with the movement of the truck. Being tied hand and foot, I couldn’t hold on and they only made it stronger so that I would hurt myself more. My dad saw everything from afar and he was purple with courage. I all hurt I went down, “continued the 37-year-old actress.

“I decided not to say anything and suck it up but I hated them. Two famously arrogant teenagers were able to do that. Also later in the premiere Aaron even apologized. At least he did seem to feel bad. Taylor gave a damn. Does that give you the power of Hollywood? I don’t know,” Echeverria said.

After receiving the support of her followers on Twitter, the protagonist of the María Félix bioseries concluded: “Today I remembered again. 10 years later, how I bounced in the truck while they tried to hurt me and today if it happened again I definitely would have said something.”

