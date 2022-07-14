Sandra Echeverría denounces two actors who mistreated her in Hollywood

Sandra Echeverría / Mexico Agency

Sandra Echeverría took advantage of her attendance at the presentation of the series on the life of María Félix to denounce that she was a victim of bullying by the actors Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Taylor Kitsch during the filming of the movie Savages (Wild), a project in the Salma Hayek and Blake Lively also participated.

The actress recalled the moment in which she experienced psychological and physical abuse during the film directed by Oliver Stone in which she played Magdalena, a young student daughter of drug trafficker Elena Sánchez, Salma Hayek’s character.

“They treated me very badly, it was two louts, total, I came in a van behind, because they had supposedly kidnapped me, and I was tied by the hands and feet, because I was supposedly kidnapped, and they took advantage of that, that moment of feeling like vulnerable to say ‘ah, it’s very funny to grab the truck to go around’ and then the more I hit myself, hit myself, and I couldn’t hold on, the more laughter it caused them, ”said Leonardo de Lozanne’s wife.

Sandra Echeverría (Agencia México) and Aaron Taylor-Johnson with Taylor Kitsch (Courtesy)

Although she did not want to report the incident because it was her first foray into the Mecca of Cinema, Sandra assured that the man who gave her life was furious and wanted to raise his voice. “My dad was there, he came out purple with anger, he wanted to talk to someone, and I told him ‘let’s see, it’s my first movie in Hollywood, it’s my first movie with Oliver Stone, I don’t want to make a scandal right now'”, detailed.

Finally, Echeverría explained the reason why he decided to uncover this incident that he experienced during his Hollywood debut. “But 10 years later I say ‘it’s not worth it’, because you absolutely can’t treat anyone like that, when I start someone, what I do the most is give them advice, take care of them and everything, you can’t treat a woman like a jerk,” he said.