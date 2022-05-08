Sandra Oh arrives with this horror film in Spain • On your screen

Unfortunately this new horror movie will not hit theaters, but that does not mean that we can not enjoy it. On May 9 it will arrive on the different rental platforms umma, a production directed by Iris K. Shim with Sandra Oh as the protagonist, priced at €13.99. It is a real shame that the film does not reach theaters, especially due to the lack of terrifying productions that usually attract a lot of attention, despite the big names behind it, including Sam Raimi as the film’s producer.

ummawhich is the Korean word for “mother,” tells the story of Amanda and her daughter who live a quiet life on an American farm, but when her mother’s remains arrive from Korea, Amanda is haunted by the fear of becoming a mother. his own mother.

A star in the center of history

During the last years sandra oh has managed to conquer the hearts of millions of viewers, whether in the world of television or on the big screen. From Surprise Princess Y Between glasses to get to star in one of the series of the moment, killing eve. From drama to the most romantic elements, without forgetting medical dramas and pure innocence. Recently we have been able to listen to it in Netthe latest Pixar production, and the Netflix comedy The directorwhich was canceled without giving it too many opportunities.

What is clear is that Sandra Oh is a well-known face and that starring in a horror production is something striking and that can push many viewers to see her. In addition, the cast is completed by Dermot Mulroney, Odeya Rush, Fivel Stewart, Tom Yi, Hana Marie Kim, Danielle K. Golden, MeeWha Alana Lee and Mark Kirksey.

Terror and Korea

Korea has become quite a wish. With the success of productions like parasites and the great consumption of K-Pop music, Korean culture does not stop arriving at our doors. It is not that it is something new or novel, Korean productions have been arriving in our country for a long time, but it is now when these productions are being consumed the most.

The producer of sam raimiRaimi Productions, together with Catchlight Studios, Stage 6 Films and Starlight Media, have wanted to exploit the elements of horror and Korea to bring us a film in which the figure of the mother is the central axis of the story.

All under the direction of Iris K Shimwhich marks his debut on the big screen after directing Of Kin and Kind (short documentary), The House of Sus (documentary) and H7N3 (short).

Trailer

Umma arrives on the different rental platforms: Prime Video, Movistar+, Apple, Rakuten TV,… on May 9.