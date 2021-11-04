News

Sandro Miller. Malkovich, Malkovich, Malkovich – Photography, Exhibitions in Milan

Sixty-one works by the American artist Sandro Miller, exhibited at the Stelline Foundation, bring his most famous images back to the visitor’s attention. The protagonist of the project is the friend and actor John Malkovich who personifies, with great histrionic ability, some of the most iconic shots in the history of photography. The exhibition itinerary has in its heart the images dedicated to some undisputed masters, from Albert Watson to Bill Brandt, from Diane Arbus to Irving Penn, from Richard Avedon to Robert Mapplethorpe. The subject of famous portraits is interpreted: Malkovich turns from time to time into Marilyn Monroe, Salvador Dalí, Mick Jagger, Muhammad Alì, Meryl Streep, Albert Einstein and Ernest Hemingway. The exhibition, curated by Anne Morin, highlights the surprising reconstruction of all the details of the photographs taken as a model, from the elements that make up the set to the particular cuts of light. Above all, Malkovich’s chameleonic qualities and mimetic ability emerge, whose manifest expression is gathered in a representation that is sometimes enigmatic, sometimes gloomy or joyful.

The exhibition is open from 5 November 2021 to 6 February 2022 at the following times: Sunday 10-20.

