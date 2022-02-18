Sangfor Technologies: company developed software that spies on employees – Apps – Technology

The Chinese company Sangfor Technologies developed a software that has caused great controversy, because this detects the chances that a worker has to quit his job by hacking his computer.

This system evaluates the resignation of an employee and his probability of resigning. It detects the visits that staff members make to job portals and the announcements of job offers that they receive in their emails, as reported by the ‘South China Morning Post’.

This system became known after an official of the Maimai.cn app publicly denounced that he was fired by his boss, who had used this software and detected his movement in other online job boards.

The system detects visits to employment portals made by employees.

“My boss said he knows exactly what I’m doing during work hours.”, stated the worker in the ‘South China Morning Post’, who added that his superior had screenshots of his personal emails and visits to web pages made by the software.

Sangfor Technologies

According to the ‘South China Morning Post’, Sangfor Technologies was founded in 2000 and has had more than 100,000 customers since then. Several of them have been government entities.

However, it is not clear how many of these clients have used espionage systems on their employees, since the company’s website deleted files of several users who had used these services.

The use of this software sparked a great debate on social networks. On ‘Zhihu’, one of the Q&A platforms in China, there were users who complained about Sangfor Technologies’ system.

Citizens reported that the program violated their right to privacy.

“Now it is very difficult to know if companies are constantly monitoring our work behaviors or our personal behaviors, just as they can monitor our movements on the internet”, commented a user on ‘Zhihu’.

The Chinese government has not made any statements in this regard or has imposed restrictions, despite the fact that this system is an alleged invasion of the citizen privacy.



