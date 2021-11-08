News

Sangiovanni and Madame, out on Friday “Lost in the dark”

Photo of James Reno James Reno2 hours ago
More than a single or a simple artistic collaboration. But even more than an unprecedented musical encounter. Next Friday, November 12th, the first collaboration between Sangiovanni and Madame will be released for Sugar, Lost in the dark.

The single represents, through the song form, the friendship between the two multi-platinum artists. In Lost in the dark Sangiovanni reveals a state of emotional fragility due to the speed with which his life has changed. La Voce di Madame, friend and colleague, was able to give him strength, bringing a light that comforts and dissolves all tension. The song thus shows an unreleased version of the singer, runner-up in the 2020 edition of Friends of Maria De Filippi, deeper and more mature, linked to a path of growth not only artistic, but also personal.

After meeting two years ago in the studio of Bias, a very talented under 20 producer, the two will finally propose a first song together, which establishes a great friendship and mutual artistic esteem.