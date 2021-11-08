Sangiovanni and Madame, out on Friday “Lost in the dark”

More than a single or a simple artistic collaboration. But even more than an unprecedented musical encounter. Next Friday, November 12th, the first collaboration between Sangiovanni and Madame will be released for Sugar, Lost in the dark.

The single represents, through the song form, the friendship between the two multi-platinum artists. In Lost in the dark Sangiovanni reveals a state of emotional fragility due to the speed with which his life has changed. La Voce di Madame, friend and colleague, was able to give him strength, bringing a light that comforts and dissolves all tension. The song thus shows an unreleased version of the singer, runner-up in the 2020 edition of Friends of Maria De Filippi, deeper and more mature, linked to a path of growth not only artistic, but also personal.

After meeting two years ago in the studio of Bias, a very talented under 20 producer, the two will finally propose a first song together, which establishes a great friendship and mutual artistic esteem.

The great achievements of Madame and Sangiovanni

Both artists have reached very important milestones in this 2021. Madame is the youngest winner of the Targa Tenco for best debut album and best song, Voice. His self-titled debut album has racked up a number of major awards, such as the triple platinum of Voice and the double platinum of Tide, Baby And My friend with Fabri Fibra.

Sangiovanni, the new face of pop we told you about in this article, won 16 platinum records and her own album Saint John and the single Malibu are the best sellers of 2021.