Sanitary measures were essential to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to a UCR study

(CRHoy.com) The sanitary measures established in the country since 2020 to prevent the spread of COVID-19, They fulfilled their mission according to a study by the University of Costa Rica (UCR).

The research carried out by seven academic units of the alma mater determined that the vehicle restriction, the use of masks and sanitary protocols such as hand washing and social distancingwere essential to reduce the impact of the pandemic in the national territory.

Rodolfo Romero, professor and researcher at the Public Administration and Industrial Engineering schools of the UCR, stressed that, “The compendium of measures adopted by the country worked in some way.”

Nevertheless, the effectiveness of these was not constant throughout the last two years, but it varied according to the situation and the dynamics of the pandemic.

From the emergence of variants of the coronavirus, with explosive increases in infections and hospital pressure, to significant reductions in infections.

“ASome have been implemented at strategic moments with great successbut that with the passing of the pandemic and with new health and social variables, these ceased to be so relevant to give way to others, “explained Romero Redondo, co-signing author of the study, together with Guaner Rojas, a researcher at the Research Institute Psychological and Development Observatory Research Center.

As an exception, physical distancing and hand washing, They appear -according to the investigation-, as the sanitary measures that have remained effective throughout the care of the health emergency in Costa Rica, since March 2020.

Meanwhile, for the current scenario -after the passage of the fourth wave-, with the improvement in the epidemiological situation derived from the reduction in infections, hospitalizations and deaths, there are some measures that will be more necessary.

Among them, the use of the mask stands out in closed spaces where a significant number of people accumulate, ensuring that as many of the population as possible are up to date with the complete vaccination schedule, proper handwashing and bubble distancing.

“(The result of the investigation) was possible thanks to the creation of a statistical model, arisen from the correlation between the variables that the country presented during the evolution of the disease and the effects produced by the containment health policies to avoid contagion”, explained the UCR.

These results were used by the authorities of the government of the Republic, for decision-making in health and economic matters in the midst of the pandemic. This, as part of the country’s National Risk Management System, of which public universities are also part.

The university team highlighted the importance of launching this type of emergency analysis in the midst of the development of the emergency.

In fact, the research was so relevant that it was even considered for publication in a specialized scientific journal of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

“It makes us a reference, because it is information that remains public and can be used by any other country, any other investigation, in order to continue generating science. Science is being built from the analysis of variables, in this case social, health, which we take as the object of study and these results could continue to be strengthened or used as a reference, “said Romero.