Sanitary ware vaccinated with two doses, infected and cured but still suspended. The controversy reopens and the Order of Nurses of Florence-Pistoia announces that it will no longer suspend anyone

The issue had already been raised a few weeks ago and the Ministry of Health had made it clear that under the current law, healing is not a reason to lift the suspension. But the Provincial Order of Nurses replies that after the infection several months must pass before being able to take the third dose and that therefore suspending these nurses is absurd. There are over 500 nurses enrolled in OPI Fi-Pt in this situation

08 MAR – The question of the suspension of primary-cycle vaccinated health workers who then contracted the Covid infection and were suspended, even if cured, is reopened because they did not take the third booster dose as required by the law on the obligation to vaccinate.





To raise it today is the Order of Interprovincial Nursing Professions Florence-Pistoia which announced that it will not proceed with the suspension of nurses who fall into this case: “The reasons for our decision – explain the Order – are the protection of the rights of both nurses and of all citizens ”.

In fact, the nurses underline that the doctors who have contracted the virus cannot do the third dose for several months (four to be precise, as the Ministry of Health points out, see Faq below updated on 4 March 2022, ed.).













The controversy had already erupted a few weeks after the publication of the response from the Ministry of Health to Fnomceo, which had questioned the ministry precisely on this point.





“Recovery – wrote the ministry – is not, according to current legislation, a suitable circumstance to legitimize the revocation of the suspension which instead follows exclusively for the professional temporarily suspended for not having carried out the primary vaccination cycle, upon completion of the latter and in the case of the professional suspended for not having performed the booster dose, upon administration of that dose “.





Basically, for the ministry, the fact that the health care worker already vaccinated with a primary cycle and then infected cannot do the third dose before 4 months does not seem to be taken into consideration.





“Two years after the start of the pandemic – writes Opi Firenze-Pistoia today – we ask the policy to issue different and weighted criteria for compliance with the vaccination obligations of health personnel, distinguishing between those who have renounced vaccination and those who have instead vaccinated, he worked hard in Covid services and was subsequently, and often for this reason, infected. And now he risks suspension as the system does not incorporate the postponement of the third dose “.





There are over 500 nurses enrolled in OPI Fi-Pt in this situation, to whom the doctors can no longer certify the deferral (also in this case due to a complex change of legislation) and that the national platform, since February, indicates “red “And therefore at risk of suspension from the Register.





“This Order – explain the Order – asks the President of the Region, the Health Councilors and the Social Service to intervene urgently and firmly towards the Prime Minister and the Minister of Health to avoid” unjust “suspensions that take away the right of nurses to work, salary, as well as protection and maintenance of the family, or rights guaranteed by the Italian Constitution “.





“Nurses have been called heroes – continue by OPI Fi-Pt-, when with commitment and self-denial they risked their lives during the first pandemic phase and now, only two years after the tragedy that hit the whole of Italy, through a circular of the Head of Cabinet who changed the requirements from the platform, restricting the criteria of the vaccination obligation to the possession of the third dose, risk the mockery of the suspension despite having been vaccinated and, moreover, having contracted Covid. The Order, as a Public Subsidiary Body of the State, cannot have an impedimental attitude in applying the laws and ministerial provisions so, however, it risks suspending even those who have never found themselves opposed to vaccination “.





“We also urgently ask the President of the Region, the Executive Committee, the Departments involved, to implement regional ordinances aimed at correcting the distortions of the surveillance system of the vaccination obligation in the interest of ensuring assistance services to citizens – they specify -. With an additional 500 suspended nurses, we will face another clinical-assistance emergency or the closure of services and the increase in workloads that will become unsustainable for those who remain. The socio-health services would, in many situations, lose the only nurses they have. We await precise political responses and, while waiting, we communicate that we will not proceed with further suspensions ”, concludes the Provincial Order of Nurses.

08 March 2022

© All rights reserved



Other articles in Jobs and Professions

