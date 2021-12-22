Sanitopoli Lucana, former governor Pittella acquitted and the director of the Health Department of Puglia, Montanaro

The most important name is that of Marcello Pittella. Acquitted in the trial on the Lucan health center. In July 2018, the former governor was arrested and placed under house arrest by the Guardia di Finanza and later resigned, with the consequent March 2019 elections won by the center-right led by Vito Bardi. I also assault the director of the Health Policies Department of the Puglia Region, Vito Montanaro. Overall, seven people were sentenced.

Matera, Sanitopoli Lucana process: two years were asked for the former director of the Asl Bari Montanaro by Isabella Maselli September 22, 2021





The other convictions

Among the convicted were the former administrative director of the ASM (Healthcare Company of Matera), Maria Benedetto (five years in prison), the former general manager of the ASM, the former manager of the ASP (Healthcare Company of Potenza), Giovanni Berardino Chiarelli (two years and six months of imprisonment) and the former administrative manager of the Crob of Rionero in Vulture (Potenza), Giovanni Amendola (two years and six months of imprisonment). The ASM official, Anna Rita Di Taranto (two years of imprisonment), the Crob official, Angela Capuano (one year and four months of imprisonment) and the director of the ASM, Maria Evangelista Taccardi (one year of imprisonment) were also sentenced. . Among the condemned (two years and six months) Pietro Quinto, former dg of the ASL of Matera and recently appointed by the president of the Puglia Region, Michele Emiliano, as commissioner of the new prevention agency.

Vito Montanaro

The acquitted

In addition to the former president of the Basilicata Region, Marcello Pittella, and Montanaro, Giovanni Battista Bochicchio (former general manager of Crob Rionero), Maddalena Berardi (former administrative director of the San Carlo di Potenza hospital), Vito D ‘were also acquitted. Alessandro (manager of ASM), Davide Falasca (manager of the San Carlo hospital in Potenza), Graziantonio Lascaro (entrepreneur), Cristoforo Di Cuia (doctor of ASM), Gaetano Appio (entrepreneur), Carmela and Claudio Lascaro (entrepreneurs ) and Roberto Lascaro (Asm).

Matera, Sanitopoli Lucana process: two years were asked for the former director of the Asl Bari Montanaro by Isabella Maselli September 22, 2021





Pittella’s reaction: “I was not a monster”

“They were difficult, tough years: I was a monster hit on the front page. But I always had the confidence that time could give back the truth.” Thus, in the Palace of Justice of Matera, evidently moved, the former president of the Basilicata Region, Marcello Pittella, commented on the acquittal in the context of the Lucanian Sanitopoli trial. Prosecutor Salvatore Colella had asked for three years of imprisonment. Pittella thanked his lawyer, Donatello Cimadomo, who “has given me great joy”.

Emiliano: trust in Montanaro

“Vito Montanaro, head of the Health Department of the Puglia Region, was acquitted with full formula by the Court of Matera. I had never had doubts about the innocence of Dr. Montanaro to the point of entrusting him twice in 2019 and 2021 with the administrative top of the Apulian Healthcare “. “Justice – said Emiliano – has therefore restored the honor and serenity of an extraordinary collaborator who has accompanied me since the beginning of my work at the helm of the Apulian healthcare, allowing me to achieve an extraordinary recovery in the classification of essential levels of assistance. , bringing Puglia among the best Italian regions and to face the Covid emergency in an efficient and useful way to keep our population safe. Justice has therefore run its course and I can only be happy and reassured by this sentence. Reassured because he is a point of reference for us, with his professionalism, humanity and unshakable spirit of service “. “I rejoice and I am moved with him at this moment, knowing already that in a few moments we will be back at work to better protect the health of the Apulians also with respect to the complexities related to the pandemic”, concluded Emiliano, who learned of the acquittal sentence from San Giovanni Rotondo, where three new departments have been inaugurated today with Montanaro.