Sanna Marin: Prime Minister of Finland apologizes for photo of topless guests at official residence

24 August 2022, 00:08 GMT

image source, Reuters Caption, Sanna Marin admitted that “the image is not appropriate” and apologized.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has apologized for a topless photo of two of her female guests, which was taken at the official residence.

Marin excused herself days after voluntarily submitting to a drug test and showing that she had not used drugs, to counter criticism from those who accuse her of leading an excessively partying lifestyle.

The latest photo, of two well-known influencers, was taken inside the prime minister’s residence in July and was widely shared on social media on Tuesday.

Marin admitted that “the image is not appropriate” and apologized.

The photo shows two women kissing, covering their bare breasts with an official-looking sign that reads “Finland.”

On Monday, Marin said the party at Kesaranta, his official residence in Helsinki, occurred after the Ruisrock music festival in July. Finnish media reports that the photo was taken in the ground floor bathrooms used by the guests.

“We were in the sauna, we swam and we spent time together,” Marin said. “That kind of photo shouldn’t have been taken, but otherwise nothing extraordinary happened at the meeting,” she added.

The 36-year-old woman, who came to power in 2019, was until recently the world’s youngest prime minister.

The scandal that surrounds it occurs when Finland tries to join the NATO military alliance to respond to the invasion of Ukraine by its neighbor Russia.

Marin has made no secret of enjoying normal activities such as clubbing with friends and attending the music festival in July, despite criticism from some Finnish public opinion spokesmen.

However, in recent weeks pressure from his political peers and opponents increased after she appeared in a video dancing and celebrating.

The prime minister agreed to take a drug test after senior opposition politicians argued there was a “shadow of doubtabout her, despite her insistence that she had never used drugs.

On Monday, the government announced that no drugs had been found in his system.

Like several other European Union states, Helsinki has backed restricting tourist visas for Russians, as many continue to cross into Finland over its long eastern border.

But the latest revelations have brought Marin’s personal life into the spotlight, rather than his political agenda.

image source, leaked video/screenshot Caption, The opposition has questioned the photos and videos of Sanna Marin celebrating.

What do the Finns think?

The reaction in Finland has been mixed.

Deputy Prime Minister Annika Saarikko said she recognized the wall in the photo as belonging to the prime minister’s residence and suggested the party lifestyle conveyed by the image did not match the experience of many Finns struggling with the housing cost crisis. life.

She added, however, that her place is not to be a “moral guardian” of others.

Meanwhile, many ordinary Finns have voiced their support for the prime minister for having what most young people consider a normal, identifiable life for a younger woman, outside of her high-pressure public office.

Many have taken to social media to post photos of themselves dancing and partying as a show of support.