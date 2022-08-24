News

Sanna Marin: Prime Minister of Finland apologizes for photo of topless guests at official residence

image source, Reuters

Caption,

Sanna Marin admitted that “the image is not appropriate” and apologized.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has apologized for a topless photo of two of her female guests, which was taken at the official residence.

Marin excused herself days after voluntarily submitting to a drug test and showing that she had not used drugs, to counter criticism from those who accuse her of leading an excessively partying lifestyle.

The latest photo, of two well-known influencers, was taken inside the prime minister’s residence in July and was widely shared on social media on Tuesday.

Marin admitted that “the image is not appropriate” and apologized.

