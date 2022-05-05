Sanpellegrino, turnover of 878 million in 2021: returned to pre-covid levels

Extremely positive 2021 performance for Sanpellegrino, a leading company in the mineral water and non-alcoholic drinks sector, which has returned to pre-pandemic values. With almost 3.5 billion bottles produced and a turnover of 878 million euros, the Group closed the 2021 financial statements with an increase in turnover compared to the previous year. The results achieved in 2021 have substantially returned to the levels of 2019. The photograph that emerges from the 2021 balance sheet outlines an export growth that represents 65% of the company’s overall turnover. In 2021, Sanpellegrino’s turnover on international markets recorded an increase of 10.7% compared to 2020, reaching 577 million euros. Growth was 4.8%, if even compared to 2019. Exports were supported by sales of S.Pellegrino mineral waters, Acqua Panna and Sanpellegrino soft drinks, ambassadors of Made in Italy in over 150 countries around the world.

In 2021, the Group’s turnover grew by 4.8% compared to the previous year in the United States, the first market in terms of sales in which consumers have also shown their appreciation for innovative products. The results were driven by the success of S.Pellegrino mineral water (+ 2.2%) and soft drinks (+ 3.4%). Sanpellegrino also performed excellent in Canada (+ 8%), in the United Kingdom (+ 25%) and in China (+ 32%), a country in which there was a surge in sales (+ 44%) of Acqua Panna .

To these data are added those achieved on the Italian market in which the company had a turnover of 301 million euros. Although a share of Sanpellegrino’s business is linked to the out of home, also hit in 2021 by the effects of the pandemic, the Group recorded a growth of 14% compared to 2020, with a 32% increase in Acqua Panna and 38% of S.Pellegrino. Levissima also achieved a growth of 7% which led to the historic record of volumes sold, thanks to the contribution of e-commerce and its flavored and functional waters which have conquered the leadership of the segment in the second half of 2021.

“The results obtained in 2021 confirm the solidity of the Sanpellegrino Group which, after only one year, is already at the pre-pandemic values ​​for 2019. An important milestone achieved thanks to growth in Italy and continuous development on international markets, with an increase by 10.7% towards 2020, a sign of the appreciation of our products, synonymous with the excellence of Made in Italy and the Italian lifestyle on tables all over the world. – declared Stefano Marini, CEO of the Sanpellegrino Group – However, we are aware that by 2022 the entire non-alcoholic beverage sector, and with it our company, are facing a new challenge. The prospects for the continuation of the expansion phase are in fact subjected to growing pressures linked to the tensions on the supply chains. production and logistics worsened by the delicate international context, a scenario that could also affect consumption “.

Sanpellegrino, thanks to a company policy oriented towards sustainable growth, generates significant socio-economic effects on the territories in which it is present, along the entire production-consumption chain. From the study “Sanpellegrino creates value for Italy” carried out by Althesys Strategic Consultant, it emerged, in fact, that the Group in 2020 created 2.5 billion euros of shared value along the supply chain in Italy, generating a contribution equivalent to 0, 15% of GDP. Sanpellegrino’s commitment also extends to the responsible and sustainable management of the water resource through projects for its reduction, reuse and recycling that have made it possible to save over 261 million liters in the last 4 years. The company also follows the guidelines of the Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS), an international standard which – through a certification – certifies compliance with the water balance, the sharing of knowledge and collaboration with the territory to preserve and improve quality. of the available water. A recognition that in 2021 was achieved by the Bergamo plant of Ruspino where S.Pellegrino mineral water is bottled.

Sanpellegrino has also achieved significant results in terms of logistics by implementing, in 2021, the use of vehicles powered by BIO-LNG, a fuel originating from agricultural and livestock waste, capable of having a decisive impact on CO2 emissions as well, and to reduce them up to 100%, depending on the mix of materials used in the production process. Logistics projects have always been one of the fundamental areas of the decarbonisation routes of the company which is concluding agreements with major carriers and bio-fuel producers. To develop this technology and increase its use, Sanpellegrino has therefore decided to invest over 4 million euros a year for land and sea transport. In 2021, the Group’s commitment to the circular economy continued with various activities, including the launch of Levissima on the Italian market of the first bottle made with 100% R-Pet, followed by the introduction of an increasing quantity of recycled plastic in packaging materials which avoided the placing on the market of nearly 5,000 tons of virgin plastic.