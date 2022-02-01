Sanremo 2022, a tribute to Ornella Muti’s career

A small segment of the show was reserved for Ornella Muti, co-host of the Sanremo 2022 Festival for the first evening. The opportunity not only to pay homage to the actress’s film career, but also a way to remember names that have made Italian cinema great. Characters with whom Ornella Muti has had the opportunity to work throughout her professional career. The direction of Stefano Vicario gave a photograph very close to that of a great event like the Oscars.

The brilliant scenography of Gaetano Castelli took advantage of the return of the curtain and for a few moments the Ariston theater was transformed almost magically into a small confessional in which Ornella Muti spent praise for great directors and actors loved by the public.

On the curtain appears the face of Ugo Tognazzi (after a duck of the direction that makes Massimo Troisi appear, evidently expected a few moments later). With him she interpreted Popular Novel, The Bishop’s Room, First Love. Ornella Muti’s words for the Cremonese director:

He knew I was shy, scared, and that I had this anxiety. He made me my older brother, he protected me. He was very ironic and generous. He always treated me with great respect. I must say that he was also very funny because he disappeared, for example in San Pellegrino we worked in this closed hotel and he managed to have the kitchens reopened and he cooked for the whole crew – between takes – every night when he could .

For Alberto Sordi:

Cheerful, funny and ironic. Being with him was like being with one of us. He was always close to all Italians and workers. In fact, when there was his funeral, categories such as taxi drivers, doctors and all the roles he played paraded.

For Paolo Villaggio:

Fabulous. A very intelligent person, very ironic, witty and cynical but that was the beauty of him. Once he stopped me and said “I like your curiosity” which irritates many. He said it was a sign of intelligence. It was very special and I remember it fondly.

For Massimo Troisi:

My meeting with him was very special (he worked with him for the film “Captain Fracassa” I loved him very much. “We spent many hours in the dressing room, he was hungry for life. It is as if he had a time that he knew it could expire at any moment.

The tracking shot suddenly continues at the speed of light (evidently there was also time to recover) so the considerations for other actors are transformed into a single word. Thus Toni Musante is “Suspicious”, Alain Delon “Handsome”, Gerard Depardieu “A whirlwind” Sylvester Stallone “Unique”.

But the last farewell, much more heartfelt, is for Francesco Nuti. Ornella Muti has difficulty finding the words for emotion: “I am fond of him, it was simple. Very attached to his roots, he had a love for the guitar and I remember that we met and sang with him. I greet him with so much love“

Our story is clearly much more articulated and long to tell, certainly 4/5 minutes of the Sanremo Festival will not be enough to be able to do it justice as it deserves (but this is the minimum, we know). Finally, an appeal, albeit timid, by Muti who in the meantime takes leave of Amadeus: “Go to the cinema and the theater”