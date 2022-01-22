Sanremo 2022, Britney Spears climbs on the podium

Sanremo 2022, unleashed bookmakers: here are the forecasts regarding the evening dedicated as usual to the covers.

The hottest songs of the eighties and nineties will ignite the evening of Sanremo which, as usual, will be entirely dedicated to covers. Not even the time to find out how the big names in the competition had been paired, and which songs they would have interpreted, that the bookmakers were already there to study to churn out their predictions.

And analysts, as often happens, all seem to agree on which artist has the best chance of winning the title of king / queen of the covers. The odds say that it will almost certainly be Elisa (5.50), who paired with Irene Cara will sing the legendary “What a feeling” by Flashdance.

But be careful, because we have a tie. The Mahmood-Blanco duet also has the same chances of triumphing, bringing an evergreen of Italian music to the Ariston stage: “The sky in a room” by the timeless Gino Paoli. Again, it will be a performance not to be missed.

Sanremo 2022, who are the favorites for the evening of the covers

According to the bookmakers, Emma (7.50) is also destined to get on the podium: she will sing with Francesca Michielin a highly anticipated version of “… Baby one more time” by Britney Spears. His victory would be worth as much as that of Sangiovanni, who, accompanied by Fiorella Mannoia, will interpret Pierangelo Bertoli’s “A hard snout”. Same share also for Achille Lauro, who will duet with Loredana Berte on the notes of the magical “You are beautiful”.

Following, as can be seen from the forecasts of the bookmakers, there is Noemi (10), who has chosen “(You make me feel like) A natural woman”, which precedes Irama by a few points (12), who will bring back ” My story in your fingers ”with Gianluca Grignani. Same fee for Fabrizio Moro, Michele Bravi and The List Representative, who will pay homage respectively to the Poohs, Lucio Battisti and the Ronettes.

In the part of the ranking occupied by those who are not favorites for the victory are Dargen D’Amico and Rkomi (15), who opted for songs by Patty Pravo and Vasco Rossi. After that, Le Vibrazioni (20), with their tribute to Paul McCartney, and Ana Mena, paired with Rocco Hunt. They will have to share the place with Aka 7even, who will remember Alex Baroni, and Giusy Ferreri, who has chosen to pay homage to Pino Daniele. Among those who have less chance of winning the scepter of king of the covers are Gianni Morandi and Giovanni Truppi (25), Highsnob and Hu, Ditonellapiaga and Donatella Rettore (all 35). Lagging behind Iva Zanicchi (50), who will perform in “Canzone” by Milva.