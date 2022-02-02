Sanremo 2022, Elisabetta Canalis is the testimonial of the Liguria commercial: “So let’s also Sabrina Ferilli who makes ‘my Sudtirol’ and Gigi D’Alessio ‘my Po valley’?”

Advertising has long since invaded the “Sanremo Festival“. More and more present, more and more fundamental from an economic point of view. The 2022 edition is certainly no exception, in front of the TV millions of viewers and the best opportunity for Liguria to promote tourism with a video postcard. Surprisingly, the commercial, broadcast during the prime time, sees the showgirl as the protagonist Elisabetta Canalis: “My Liguria”, repeats twice.

elisabetta canalis in the promo “my liguria”, and then we also do sabrina ferilli who does “my sudtirol” and gigi d’alessio “my po valley”? # sanremo2022 – Drew (@AndreaGalastro) February 1, 2022

A choice that aroused a lot of irony on social media because George Clooney’s ex is Sardinian, born in Sassari where she lived until she came of age. Encouraging a shower of comments on Twitter: “Elisabetta Canalis in the promo ‘MIA Liguria’, and then we also do Sabrina Ferilli who makes ‘my sudtirol’ and Gigi D’Alessio ‘my Po valley’? “,” But Eli Canalis is from Sassari, like La mia Liguria? “,” Elisabetta Canalis – she is Sardinian – lives in Los Angeles – works in Milan – takes holidays in Formentera “MY LIGURIA”, “After Canalis that promotes Liguria with New York behind it I expect Albano promoting the Aosta Valley with Russia in the background“.

But Eli Canalis is from Sassari, like My Liguria? # Sanremo2022 – Daniela Collu (@stazzitta) February 1, 2022

Canalis participated in the Festival as a valley in 2011, supporting Gianni Morandi, Belen Rodriguez, Luca Bizzarri and Paolo Kessisoglu. With a passage in 2012 in the edition also conducted by Morandi. “I believe that Liguria is one of the most representative Italian regions in the world. It is a region that offers a lot from a landscape point of view, and its sea is gorgeous. Liguria is famous for the quality of its food, for its oil and its wine. Then for me it has a particular value, because it is the place where I had perhaps the most important experience of my career, I’m talking about Sanremo ”, said Canalis. “I have wonderful memories: it is a city where it seems that time never passes, and above all where there is always the sun. It is a place that gives me so much happiness and that brings back wonderful memories. For me, Liguria is truly a special region“, Concluded the former tissue of Striscia the news.