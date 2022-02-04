Sanremo 2022, Emma cover: what is she singing tonight and with whom? Song, duet, guest

During the fourth evening of Sanremo 2022 the twenty-five singers big in the race they will compete with the famous covers of the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s: let’s find out what Emma sings and with which artist she decided to make her duet on the stage of the Festival.

Sanremo 2022, fourth evening: covers and guests for the duets

Tonight, Friday 4 February, will be the evening of Sanremo 2022 dedicated to the covers. Each of the 25 Big singers has chosen a song belonging to the 60s, 70s, 80s or 90s, not necessarily linked to the history of Sanremo. It will be the choice of the singer in the competition whether to interpret the cover alone or with guests.

Emma sings Baby One More Time by Britney Spears in duet with Francesca Michielin

During the third evening of Sanremo 2022, broadcast tonight on Friday 4 February, Emma will sing the cover Baby One More Time by Britney Spears in duet with Francesca Michielin!

Who is voting tonight?

The performances will be judged by televoting for 34% of the overall result, half of 33% belongs to the Jury of the Press, TV, Radio and Web Room and the remaining 33% to the Demoscopic 1000. The vote will have value for the general classification. Unlike the previous editions, this evening will no longer have a winner, but the sum of the votes will have value for the final victory.

What do you think of the choice of Emma to wear the cover Baby One More Time by Britney Spears in duet with Francesca Michielin during the fourth evening of Sanremo 2022?