Sanremo 2022, Fiorello and the Maneskin turn on the Ariston





(Adnkronos) – Sanremo 2022, the 72nd edition of the Italian song festival is underway. Fiorello and the Maneskins light up the Ariston theater in the early evening. The first provisional verdict issued by the press room regarding the top 12 big players in the race sees Mahmood and Blanco in first place.

Opening “Welcome back! Welcome back! ” Amadeus says visibly moved, greeting the audience. And he confesses it himself: “Maybe it will be because of my age, I’m about to turn 60 … but the presence of the public moves me: we missed you so much!” (VIDEO).

As co-host of the first evening Ornella Muti, “a wonderful actress, a fantastic woman: for me it is a great honor to start the Sanremo Festival with Ornella Muti” underlines Amadeus, during Tg1, less than an hour before the start .

Ornella Muti enters the Ariston stage in a long bandaged dress, gilded with small pale pink silk inlays. “The Sanremo that I remember most fondly is the one my dad showed us, who left us early: Gigliola Cinquetti sang ‘I’m not old’ and he told us to do what she said in the text” the Sanremo memory that the actress entrusts to Amadeus.

FIORELLO – Fiorello bursts onto the Ariston stage and lights up the Festival. “I missed you. Here, for the third time: I’m your third dose, I’m the entertainment booster ”. “You’re ruining my life,” Fiorello says, turning to Amadeus. “3 days, I was buffered 8-9 times every day. I should have been home with the blanket looking at you. Here we have to do a tampon all the time, they stick and radish … They pulled down a part of my brain matter … The first time I came for friendship. The second time I came to confirm the friendship, this time I came to break the friendship. Next time we have to meet at the funeral: who leaves first, goes to find the other. If Our Lord makes the appeal, you are at A… “.

“This man is not a friend, he is absolute evil: you tell him a secret and he goes to Tg1 to tell it. He is always on Tg1, he looks like a virologist…. Don’t you dare next year: don’t believe him when he says he won’t make the fourth Sanremo. Rai Summits, don’t ask them. The artistic director of next year, can I give you some advice? General Figliuolo… from the AstraZeneca theater… first the over 80s sing. Tomorrow I’ll leave, if you start telling me to come back, I’ll come the third-fourth evening and I hit you… ”.

In the gag also the fake news on the anti Covid vaccine. “It’s the vaccine … The microchip, the strong powers … It’s not me, it’s graphene … It’s Draghi … It’s not me …”, says Fiorello waving his arm in an uncontrolled manner. “It’s the vaccine… the microchip… the graphene”, he says, listing all the fake news associated with the vaccination against Covid.

There is no lack of references to the vote for the Quirinale. President Mattarella, “he wanted to do ‘The Voice Senior, this is the truth!”, While Prime Minister Draghi, on the contrary, aspired to climb the Hill: “He had ready the year-end speech to … unified banks”, says Fiorello.

A ‘forbidden’ but propitiatory kiss and, fortunately for both the involuntary protagonists, with masks even if with a lot of red lips on the tips, is what Fiorello somehow imposes on Amadeus and on the director of Rai1, Stefano Coletta. The threat is “otherwise the Festival will go very badly, worse than the Christian Song Festival which is taking place nearby!”. The historical model of reference is the famous photograph of the ‘kiss in times square’.

MANESKIN – “I told them that if they came to Sanremo I would go and get them. Two hours ago they called me asking ‘what time are you coming to pick us up?’ “. So Amadeus suspends the running of Sanremo 2022 to put on the driver’s hat, get out of the Ariston and get on a golf car to go from the green carpet to take the Maneskin, the rock winners of the last edition. A frenzied crowd at the hotel exit and an escort on foot – and running – next to the golf car. “It is the first time in 72 years that such a thing has happened – says Amadeus – but for the Maneskins this and more”. In the public theater standing, first to dance and then to the standing ovation for the Maneskin. After 11 months “which seem like yesterday”, says Damiano, ‘Shut up and good’ shakes Sanremo. Then the tears surprise Damiano when he finishes singing ‘Coraline’. To console the frontman of the Roman band who can not hold back the emotion is the embrace of Amadeus.

BERRETTINI – “The audience at the Australian Open was not like this at the Ariston theater…”. Tennis champion Matteo Berrettini does not struggle to find the differences, guest on the Sanremo 2022 stage, evoking the hostile atmosphere suffered on the Australian red court, which did not prevent him from winning a very tight and difficult match. “It is important to have character – emphasizes Berrettini, speaking of his final reaction to the Open audience – I felt like I was bringing out my adrenaline and also a bit of malice, I wanted to let off steam”.

No problem and above all no quarrel, instead with his girlfriend, on the pitch: “When we play, I let her win …”. Ariston’s female audience throws him numerous “You are beautiful!”. “Watch out: from sex symbol to ex symbol is a moment!” Fiorello jokingly warns him. As for tennis, Fiorello reveals his ancient passion for this sport but remembers: “At that time, when I was little, playing tennis was expensive, it was not within everyone’s reach. When I first saw the red field, and was amazed to discover that it was red because the TV was still black and white, I told my father that I wanted to play tennis and my father replied: ‘Yes, beautiful, but you have to choose: either we eat or play … “.

THE RACE – Naked torso, tattoos in full view and barefoot, wearing only black latex pants, Achille Lauro is the first singer to take part in the Sanremo competition to sing ‘Domenica’ together with the Harlem Gospel Choir and on the finale he stages a self-baptism by making water fall from a large shell on his face.

The order of release of the 12 artists of the first evening sees in sequence: Yuman, Noemi, Gianni Morandi, The Representative of Lista, Michele Bravi, Massimo Ranieri, Mahmood & Blanco, Ana Mena, Rkomi, Dargen D’Amico and Giusy Ferreri.

Gianni Morandi and Massimo Ranieri, the ‘eternal rivals’ as they were painted since the days of ‘Canzonissima’, now again ‘against’ each other in the race on the stage of Sanremo 2022 practically sharing the applause of the public, at the moment of the announcement of Amadeus and at the end of their performance, as well as the tears barely held back for the emotion that both betray before leaving the stage of the Ariston.

TRIBUTE TO TITO STAGNO – Amadeus remembers Tito Stagno, the journalist who told the Italians about the moon landing. “He took us to the moon. A gentleman, one of the most loved faces. His name remains linked to the moon landing, to historical editions of Domenica Sportiva, to important interviews. We will always carry it in our hearts ”, says the artistic director of the Festival.

THE MEMORY OF FRANCO BATTIATO – The Sanremo Festival does not forget Franco Battiato, one of the masters of Italian songwriting, who recently passed away; and he remembers it with his hologram of him in the interpretation of a fragment of perhaps his most iconic piece, ‘La Cura’. At the end of the partial performance, the Ariston audience is all on their feet to pay tribute to Franco Battiato with a prolonged standing ovation.

JOURNEY IN ITALIAN CINEMA WITH ORNELLA MUTI – Ornella Muti alongside Amadeus comments on a series of photographs with ‘her’ actors for a sort of Bignami of cinema live on TV. For each of them, a short portrait and a personal comment. Thus, the photographs – with an initial error that overturns the order, immediately corrected – of Ornella Muti’s personalized album scroll by: Ugo Tognazzi “ironic, generous, funny, suddenly disappeared and cooked for the whole crew”; Alberto Sordi “cheerful, nice, being next to him was like being next to all the Italians”; Paolo Villaggio “fabulous, very intelligent, witty and even cynical but this was just the most beautiful side of him”; Massimo Troisi “special, a person who was hungry for life as if he knew that his time could run out at any moment”; Francesco Nuti “magical, simple, I carry it in my heart”; Alain Delon “beautiful”; Sylvester Stallone “unique”.

ORIETTA BERTI IN ‘ROSE AND SPINE’ DRESS – Orietta Berti’s Sanremo looks never cease to amaze. After the shells on the breast that characterized her participation in the competition last year, in Sanremo 2022 the singer wears the “roses and thorns” dress: a fuchsia fluffy dress on the sleeves (“these are the roses”) and with stipples on the shoulders (“and these are the thorns”). Orietta leads with Fabio Rovazzi the connections from the floating stage of the festival, the one hosted on the cruise ship Costa Toscana. And from the ship’s theater the two launch their first guests: Colapesce and Dimartino, who sing one of the most successful pieces released by Sanremo last year, ‘Musica Leggerissima’. For the occasion, sailor dresses.

THE MEDUZA – The Sanremo room turns into a dance floor thanks to the overwhelming music of the Meduza, the trio composed by the producers Simone Giani, Luca De Gregorio, Mattia Vitale. “Dance well, with masks,” says Amadeus. And the public doesn’t have it repeated twice.

CLAUDIO GIOÈ – “A single act of 25 seconds” on the stage of Sanremo 2022 to launch the second season of ‘Makari’, broadcast from Monday 7 February on Rai1. Claudio Gioè recites the promo of the fiction with a stentorian voice and a theatrical attitude that sees him as the protagonist in the role of Saverio Lamanna, alongside an amused Amadeus.

RAOUL BOVA – Arrival by motorbike at the Ariston theater in Sanremo for don Massimo, the new character of the ‘Don Matteo’ series, who in the thirteenth season sees Raoul Bova join the cast to take on the role of the new parish priest of Spoleto. Bova, accompanied by Marshal Cecchini, played by Nino Frassica, launches the new season which will be broadcast on Rai1, every Thursday after the end of ‘Doc 2’.

NINO FRASSICA – “I arrived on foot, I don’t take a taxi: I’m a No Tax” ironically Nino Frassica making his entrance on the stage of the Ariston. Frassica also jokes with Amadeus: “You are very good, not like the host of last year and the one from two years ago who were really poor!”.

ORNELLA MUTI GIVES AN OAK TO AMADEUS – In Sanremo with the green carpet, Ornella Muti is also giving an intervention on sustainability. In the last stage outing, the actress gives Amadeus an oak tree. “Nature must be protected and preserved a little: it is important to leave the world in a better way than we have reduced it”, says Ornella Muti, explaining that to support the environment she has chosen an association that “allows you to give a tree or a wood “. “I decided to give a tree to you – she says to Amadeus – and to the other traveling companions. Your tree is an oak, it is located in southern Italy and there it will be grown and protected with love. Everyone must do it, it is a gift that is good for those who receive it but also for those who do it ”.

FIORELLO LEAVES – “I greet you, my adventure ends here”. While the audience and the Rai faces sitting in the stalls sing a chorus of “nooooo”, Fiorello takes leave of the third Sanremo festival conducted by his friend Amadeus and does so by giving another moment of great irony, between the imitation of a pit bull and the transformation of a Sicilian mother who calls her son from the window into a hard rock piece. “Last year was a bit heavy, coming back here and finding the audience full thrilled me a lot,” says Fiorello. That he does not seem to want to accept the appeal to stay, even when Amadeus gives him an appeal from the Rai workers. “I’m busy, I’ve got my play,” he says. And then he wishes Amadeus and the public a good continuation: “It will be a great festival and tomorrow will be an amazing episode with Checco Zalone” he adds, before joining Amadeus and Ornella Muti in reading the partial ranking that closes the evening.

THE RANKING – The first provisional verdict issued by the press room regarding the top 12 big players in the race sees Mahmood and Blanco in first place. Also on the podium are the List Representative in second place and Dargen D’Amico in third. Followed, in order: Gianni Morandi, Massimo Ranieri, Noemi, Michele Bravi, Rkomi, Achille Lauro, Giusy Ferreri, Yuman and Ana Mena.