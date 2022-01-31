Sanremo 2022, for the cover evening Emma sings “Baby one more time” by Britney Spears: text and meaning

The audience of Sanremo 2022 is ready to let loose on the notes of “Baby one more time”, success of Britney Spears that Emma will bring to the Ariston stage on the occasion of the cover evening, that of Friday 4 February. With her there will be Francesca Michielin. What is the lyrics and what is the meaning of the song?

Baby one more time, the lyrics of Britney Spears’ success

Oh baby, baby, how was I supposed to know

That something wasn’t right here

Oh baby, baby,

I shouldn’t have let you go

And now you’re out of sight, yeah

Show me how you want it to be

Tell me baby ’cause

I need to know now, oh because

My loneliness is killing me (and I)

I must confess

I still believe (still believe)

When I’m not with you

I lose my mind

Give me a sign

Hit me baby one more time

Hit me baby one more time

I must confess, that my loneliness is killing me now

Don’t you know

I still believe

That you will be here

Just give me a sign

I must confess, that my loneliness is killing me now

Don’t you know

I still believe

That you will be here

Just give me a sign

Hit me baby one more time.

The meaning of the song

The song tells of a finished love and asks for a signal from her beloved who has left her. The singer is unable to get it out of her head and would like to hear it again.