Sanremo 2022, for the cover evening Emma sings “Baby one more time” by Britney Spears: text and meaning

The audience of Sanremo 2022 is ready to let loose on the notes of “Baby one more time”, success of Britney Spears that Emma will bring to the Ariston stage on the occasion of the cover evening, that of Friday 4 February. With her there will be Francesca Michielin. What is the lyrics and what is the meaning of the song?
Baby one more time, the lyrics of Britney Spears’ success
Oh baby, baby, how was I supposed to know
That something wasn’t right here
Oh baby, baby,
I shouldn’t have let you go
And now you’re out of sight, yeah
Show me how you want it to be
Tell me baby ’cause
I need to know now, oh because
My loneliness is killing me (and I)
I must confess
I still believe (still believe)
When I’m not with you
I lose my mind
Give me a sign
Hit me baby one more time
Hit me baby one more time
Oh baby, baby, how was
I supposed to know
That something wasn’t right here
Oh baby, baby,
I shouldn’t have let you go
And now you’re out of sight, yeah
Show me how you want it to be
Tell me baby ’cause
I need to know now, oh because
My loneliness is killing me (and I)
I must confess
I still believe (still believe)
When I’m not with you
I lose my mind
Give me a sign
Hit me baby one more time
Hit me baby one more time
I must confess, that my loneliness is killing me now
Don’t you know
I still believe
That you will be here
Just give me a sign
I must confess, that my loneliness is killing me now
Don’t you know
I still believe
That you will be here
Just give me a sign
Hit me baby one more time.
The meaning of the song
The song tells of a finished love and asks for a signal from her beloved who has left her. The singer is unable to get it out of her head and would like to hear it again.