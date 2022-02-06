SANREMO 2022 / Grignani and the hypocrisy of those who clapped Drusilla’s hands

He came out on stage looking like Johnny Depp, by likeness, makeup and even a similar hat. And above all alcoholic aspect. And immediately Gianluca Grignani was inundated with criticism, teasing and even gossip, on social media, but we also imagine in the hall at the Ariston Theater. Criticism that increased when Grignani also jammed on a verse of his own song, My story between my fingerswhich is the song that Irama presented at the evening of the covers of Sanremo Festival 2022. She cynical teases about him, perhaps even from the same ones who had peeled their hands, applauding the speech of Drusilla on uniqueness. Because Gianluca Grignani, for better or for worse, is a unique character, and so he should be accepted. A character with serious existential problems, has been battling alcoholism for years. He had probably also been drinking last night, as happened to him several times on stage, for example in 2009 when he passed out on stage or that time with Omar Pedrini when he started arguing with him in front of the audience. THEThe singer had presented himself with sunglasses to accompany him with a tambourine to the notes of the single What am I going to do in London ?, and then uttered nonsense phrases. “Yes I’m drunk” he exclaimed after a while in front of the audience, before being invited to go off stage.

Gianluca Grignani made his debut at a very young age at the Sanremo Festival, he sold millions of copies of his debut album with a product for teenagers, a decidedly pop album that suited him tight. The next record was a foray into the world of more experimental and courageous rock, the one he really loved, but the great released immediately abandoned it. Hence the problem with alcohol. But Grignani has far heavier stories behind him that he himself confessed in public: to Verissimo the singer also revealed the harassment and violence suffered at the age of 10 and the death of a childhood friend of his from leukemia. Experiences that have marked his life. Despite a marriage that lasted almost twenty years and four children, the singer has never been able to completely free himself from his addictions. For this alone he deserves respect, but also because, when he succeeds, he is an artist of great value. But people don’t know how to understand these details. The choice of Irama seemed to us to want to help return an artist of undoubted value from too far out of the game. Grignani was happy, he went down in the audience, he made him sing. But they looked at him badly: how dare this one here, an alcoholic?

On social media, instead, the jokes about Grignani’s state of lucidity, about being imbolsito, to say that it looks like Johnny Depp who ate Sugar, or vice versa. All to tease those who in the past were beautiful and successful, and today appear in difficulty. Targeting those who have fallen, or are believed to have fallen, is cowardly and inhumane, this is the lesson that the Sanremo public gives us. And also Amadeus, who was careful to choose him as a competitor, because someone like this, who knows what problems he would have caused at the “festival of compulsory joy”. We hope to see you on this stage soon, the presenter told him, a stage where he did not invite him as he could.

