Sanremo 2022, here are the titles of the songs in the race

Finally, after the previews of the Milan Music Week, Amadeus has unveiled the titles of the songs of Sanremo 2022. It happened during the final of Sanremo Giovani, which was attended by all the big names of this edition (including Elisa, on Skype because she was positive at coronavirus). At the end of the evening we will also discover the names of the three singers who will complete the list of the big names. Meanwhile, here are the song titles:

Achille Lauro – Sunday

Aka 7even – Perfect like this

Ana Mena – Two hundred thousand hours

Gianni Morandi – Open all doors

Iva Zanicchi – I want to love you

Massimo Ranieri – Letter beyond the sea

Michele Bravi – The winter of flowers

Rkomi – Unsurpassed

Saint John – Butterflies

Elisa – Or maybe it’s you

Emma – It is like this every time

Ditonellapiaga and Donatella Rector – Chemistry

Mahmood and Blanco – Chills

Giusy Ferreri – Honey

Giovanni Truppi – Your father, my mother, Lucia

(Updating)

The festival will be held from 1 to 5 February 2022. The songs in the competition are many, 25, chosen from a much longer list of proposals than usual. Amadeus, however, has promised that “the first big player in the race will sing five minutes after the opening”. Also this year the festival will give space to many guests, but to find out if there will be international ones we will have to wait until January 2022. «There is a desire for big names», said the artistic director, «let’s see what will happen. That stage belongs to them, to the big names, to Vasco, to Måneskin ».