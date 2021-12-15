Sanremo 2022, here are the titles of the songs in the race
Finally, after the previews of the Milan Music Week, Amadeus has unveiled the titles of the songs of Sanremo 2022. It happened during the final of Sanremo Giovani, which was attended by all the big names of this edition (including Elisa, on Skype because she was positive at coronavirus). At the end of the evening we will also discover the names of the three singers who will complete the list of the big names. Meanwhile, here are the song titles:
Achille Lauro – Sunday
Aka 7even – Perfect like this
Ana Mena – Two hundred thousand hours
Gianni Morandi – Open all doors
Iva Zanicchi – I want to love you
Massimo Ranieri – Letter beyond the sea
Michele Bravi – The winter of flowers
Rkomi – Unsurpassed
Saint John – Butterflies
Elisa – Or maybe it’s you
Emma – It is like this every time
Ditonellapiaga and Donatella Rector – Chemistry
Mahmood and Blanco – Chills
Giusy Ferreri – Honey
Giovanni Truppi – Your father, my mother, Lucia
The festival will be held from 1 to 5 February 2022. The songs in the competition are many, 25, chosen from a much longer list of proposals than usual. Amadeus, however, has promised that “the first big player in the race will sing five minutes after the opening”. Also this year the festival will give space to many guests, but to find out if there will be international ones we will have to wait until January 2022. «There is a desire for big names», said the artistic director, «let’s see what will happen. That stage belongs to them, to the big names, to Vasco, to Måneskin ».
