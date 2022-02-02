Sanremo 2022, how the first evening went

Do you want to advertise on this site?

It touches one when Amadeus and Fiorello call the provisional ranking of the first evening. The votes of the press room rewarded Blanco and Mahmood with first place, followed by Gianni Morandi, third

The City of Sanremo prize was awarded to Amadeus. Fiorello awards the recognition to the academic yearmico.







00.41: it’s time for Franco Battiato. Tribute to the master passed away on May 18, 2021. The orchestra played part of the indelible La cura.

Don Massimo Raul Bova arrives from Spoleto by bicycle and on the stage we talk about the parish and things to do and while the speech seems to diminish, Marshal Nino Frassica arrives.

Two minutes past midnight and the Ariston becomes the set for the Meduza dance.

With Amadeus the actor Claudio Gioè calls on the stage the twelfth and last singer in the competition: Giusy Ferrerifourth participation for the Sicilian singer.

Connection with Orietta Berti and Fabio Rovazzi on the cruise ship Costa Toscana which hosts this evening the performance of Colapesce and Dimartino with Light music.

A roundup of the actors and directors he has worked with in his 50-year career e over 200 films: it is the homage to cinema that Ornella Muti makes on the Ariston stage. Faces flow in the background, “Ugo Tognazzi knew I was shy, scared, he was my elder brother, he was very ironic, generous, funny, he cooked for the whole crew”; Alberto Sordi «cheerful, nice, ironic, being with him was like being with one of us»; Paolo Villaggio «fabulous, very intelligent, witty, even very cynical»; Massimo Troisi “was hungry for life, it was as if he had a time that he knew could expire at any moment”. And then Tony Musante, “suspicious”, Alain Delon, “handsome”, Gerard Depardieu, “a whirlwind”, Sylvester Stallone, “unique”, Francesco Nuti, “a very simple boy, tied to his roots, I greet him with so much love “. And then the appeal of the actress: «Please, go to the cinema, to the theater, they give us emotion and magic».







Eleventh performance: Dargen D’Amico debut in Sanremo. “Where you dance” promises a place among the summer hits. Special mention for the pink blazer and the radioactive cherry red shirt.

The Maneskin are back on stage with Coraline. Damiano is moved at the end of his performance.







It is 11.15 pm and only his performances by the first twelve singers in the competition are missing.

Tenth performance: Rkomi a bit of a rapper a bit of a biker.







Ninth exhibition: Spaniard Ana Mena dressed in red.

Matteo Berrettini on stage, sixth tennis player in the world. The tuxedo looks as good as a volley.

Eighth performance: it’s time to Blanco and Mahmood, their performance is eagerly awaited. Big emotion. Intense song. At the end of the piece the concentration melts into a final embrace. We liked them (a lot).

Seventh performance: another myth of the Italian song. Massimo Ranieri, immortal. 54 years ago, the singer’s first time at the Festival.

Here they are: i Maneskin they attack. Audience standing. We are on another planet. Standing ovation.

“We are out of our minds but different from them” 🎶

The integral exhibition of the @thisismaneskin is available on RaiPlay → https://t.co/u346uwjh9f # Sanremo2022 pic.twitter.com/L5uvKniRHL – Rai1 (@RaiUno) February 1, 2022

The Maneskins are about to arrive, or rather Amadeus, dressed as a driver, goes to take the Maneskins at the wheel of an electric car. The band gets on board and chased by the cameras we return to the Ariston.

Sixth performance: Michele Bravi, at the second participation in the Festival.

The singers in the competition of the first evening (from sixth to twelfth in order of exit)

The Sanremo festival, for the voice of Amadeus, remembers Tito Pond, disappeared today. “He took us to the moon. A gentleman, one of the most loved faces. His name remains linked to the moon landing, to historical editions of Domenica Sportiva, to important interviews. We will always carry it in our hearts, ”said the conductor and artistic director.

It resumes with the fifth performance: The List Representative. Veronica Lucchesi and Dario Mangiaracina present a song that is immediately appreciated. Bye Bye.

“Sadness must be fought” says Fiorello. As? Singing sad songs, as if they were happy. In short, Fiorello’s main dish was served at 9.52 pm with the couple of friends who cheer on the stage. From Vedrai vedrai to Desperato, from How sad Venice is to Losing love: the medley of sad songs sung at an overwhelming rhythm by Fiorello with the complicity of the perfect shoulder Amadeus overwhelms the Ariston.







Amadeus’ insistence is a starting point for Fiorello’s irony in his performance on the stage in Sanremo: “I hope to see you again at the funeral, so much so if our Lord makes the roll call you are with A. I carry the coffin, with Jovanotti, Antonacci and Nicola Savino ». “He is now on Tg1 from morning to evening – insists Fiorello – people mistook him for a virologist. Do not believe him when he says that the fourth festival will not do it, Rai leaders do not believe him: I will give you some advice for next year, call General Figliuolo. From the Astrazeneca theater in Sanremo, the over 80s sing first », he jokes. “Amadeus broke me every day: you have to come. One evening, he was raining, I saw a child outside my window: it was his son Josè with a sign ‘Don’t abandon daddy’, continues Fiore. “If you insist, I will send you the Jalissas, and they are rivers of wood. The Jalisse (who complained about the umpteenth exclusion from the festival) have a doll with his likeness, when your shoulder hurts it’s them ».

The singers competing in the early evening (from first to sixth in order of release)

Moment of auspiciousness. Fiorello concerts a kiss between Amadeus and the director of Rai Uno. A superstitious gesture to “get rid of bad luck” and raise the audience.

“I feel a little Mattarella – says Fiorello – he didn’t want to go to the Quirinale either. “Choirs for the President of the Republic.” He wanted to do The Voice Senior next year “.

Today Fiorello is here to break his friendship with Amadeus. This year I didn’t want to come here. Do you know when we see you next time? At the funeral!

“I’m the entertainment booster”. And the tampons? “Ravanano! They take away some of your brain matter.”

Fiorello on the outside of the Ariston he looks like Myss Keta with a black sequin mask, black glasses, black suit and a fever proof gun. Via the mask and Fiorello becomes Neo, the Sanremo Matrix has begun.







Fiorello arrives, accompanied by the “turn sheet”, presentation instructions.

The stage attendant arrives with a deck of cards for Amadeus. Improvised skit ?!

After 22 years of absence from the Ariston stage (as a singer in the competition, of course) the legendary arrives Gianni Morandi. Ovation for him. Very excited. With shining eyes Gianni Nazionale begins the exhibition: “you’re going strong, open all the doors”. The verse is already in the head. Here Jovanotti he put the writing into it. And Gianni is always Gianni. Energy boost.







The first advertising block starts with the promise that Gianni Morandi awaits us on our return.

Third performance: Noemi, a veteran of the Festival, today at her seventh performance on the Ariston stage. Gorgeous in a peach-pink petal dress.

Moment “I’m not old”. Ornella Muti goes with Amadeus who questions her about her festival-goers’ memories. The actress tells of her father who advised her to listen carefully to the words of Gigliola Cinquetti’s songs.

Second performance. It’s the turn of the first of the three Sanremo Giovani winners: Yuman.

Yuman interviewed for «Magazine»

Ornella Muti. Magnetic eyes, gold dress, tortoiseshell goggles, the Italian actress Ornella Muti is at the test of the stairs, who sparked some controversy at the press conference for her statements on the legalization of soft drugs.

First performance: Achille Lauro. To the Roman singer the task of breaking the ice. He arrives on stage wrapped in black leather pants matching his tattooed chest. The very first impression on the song is that of … having already heard it. There are many echoes of his past successes, especially Rolls Royce.

Here it is: glittered jacket, papillons, starched shirt, excited and reassuring expression: Amadeus goes down the stairs of the Ariston as if they were those of the home tavarna. “Welcome back”. The greeting is to the public which, this year, returns to the hall. The Ariston is hot.







Thanks to Rai, applause, views of the new blue choreography, which for 5 evenings will accompany the 25 singers in the competition. Brief explanation of how the voting will work for this prime time. And then it starts already. The 70th edition of the Festival has started.

