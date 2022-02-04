Sanremo 2022, Noemi is a true natural woman with a maxi slit and a fuchsia dress with a train

Noemi enchants the audience of the Sanremo Festival every evening with a different look, a perfect combination of grace and sensuality.

“You Make Me Feel Like a Natural Woman“, he sings Noemi during the evening of the covers of Sanremo Festival 2022, that is: “You really make me feel like a woman“The singer is competing for the week time with the song I love you I can’t say, and for the fourth evening she chose to sing a classic of Aretha Franklin. A song that is also a style manifesto: Noemi enchanted the Ariston audience with her clothes in the name of femininity. The first evening she appeared graceful and ethereal in the Alberta Ferretti powder pink dress, which swayed with every step, while on the third evening she returned to the stage in a super sensual version, with a black dress that left the back bare and created weaves on the neckline. For the fourth evening, however, she surprised with color: a bright fuchsia dress like a true diva, with maxi slit and weaves on the back.

Noemi’s fuchsia diva dress

Noemi did not go down the famous staircase: she sang the song already sitting at the piano on the stage, with the long train of the fuchsia dress opening onto the floor. The dress, created for her by Alberta Ferretti, was like a true diva: an American neckline, weaves on the bare back and a maxi vent that revealed the sandals Aquazzurra. Once again she relied on Bvlgari for jewels: a sparkling bracelet stood out on the wrist. The real touch of style is the hair, styled in retro waves that enhance its auburn color.

Noemi returns to Sanremo with a sophisticated and glamorous style

Noemi is an Ariston veteran: over the years we have seen her transformation in style, from casual and folk dresses to glamorous and sophisticated diva looks. This year the stylist Susanna Ausoni wanted to add an extra piece to his path, as he explained in an interview with Fanpage.it: “I can never do the same things again, it would not be fair to the project I have in front of me. Surely on Noemi you will see something new“And so it was: the artist entrusted herself to the skilled hands of Alberta Ferretti, who created very sophisticated outfits for her, in perfect balance between grace and sensuality.