Sanremo 2022 singers, who are the 22 big names. From Sangiovanni to the Rector – Magazine

Sanremo, 4 December 2021 – Elisa, Gianni Morandi and Sangiovanni among others: we finally enter the climate with the ‘Big’ squad Sanremo 2022. During Tg1 Amadeus unveiled the names of the 22 singers who will participate in the 72nd edition of the Festival, scheduled from 1 to 5 February next year, putting an end to the rumors of the last few days: this year the artistic director, in his third run, did not wait for the youth evening (Wednesday 15 December, 9.30 pm) to communicate i competitors, preferring to play early. And to do so he even had to change the rules of the festival. The two winners of the ‘New Proposals’ will join the squad of ‘Champions’ who will compete for the final prize on par with the big names.

Many confirmations and some news with respect to the rumors of the eve: as expected, there are the talents of Friends, Saint John And Aka7even, the streaming champion Rkomi, the Spanish girl Ana Mena, known in Italy thanks to the duet with Rocco Hunt. Among the national populars they were expected Gianni Morandi, Elisa, Emma And Donatella Rector, which accompanies the emergent Margherita Carducci, class of 1997, in art Ditonellapiaga. They then return to the stage Noemi, The Vibrations, Achille Lauro, Michele Bravi (‘rejected’ last year). Among the ‘seniors’ Massimo Ranieri And Iva Zanicchi.









Amadeus continues the ‘rejuvenation’ operation of the Festival. Space therefore to the contemporary songwriting of Giovanni Truppi. And with the strange couple Highsnob and Hu, two visionaries of the rap and electronic scene, the artistic director dares: he has already done so in the past and as a strategy it has paid off, see the success of Maneskin, winners last year at the Ariston (the rest, from Eurovision to the Rolling Stones stage, is history). there all names.

The 22 big players in the race

1 Elisa

2 Gianni Morandi

3 Dargen D’Amico

4 Ditonellapiaga with Rector

5 Naomi

6 The Vibrations

8 Sangiovanni

9 Massimo Ranieri

7 Highsnob and HU

10 The List Representative

11 Ana Mena

12 Emma

13 Achille Lauro

14 Michele Bravi

15 VAT Zanicchi

16 Rkomi

17 Fabrizio Moro

18 Mahmood and Blanco

19 Giusy Ferreri

20 Irama

21 Giovanni Truppi

22 Aka7ven

Fiorello yes or no?

The unknown remains to be resolved Fiorello. The showman has already joined Amadeus in 2020 and 2021. Will he also yield to the trio? There still seem to be many uncertainties on this front. “I have known him for 35 years and whatever he does, I know a week before – said Amadeus – I did two festivals with him and it was a joy, because it is as if he were my brother. I hope he is also in the third: he will decide, now he is doing theater … The doors are wide open at any moment “. We bet on a brief appearance.









The indiscretion: Alessia Marcuzzi on stage

As for the female presence (or presence), everything to confirm the gossip about Alessia Marcuzzi, launched by ‘Chi’: “Rumors are welcome – commented the artistic director, evading the questions of journalists, at Milan Music Week -. There are rumors that surprise even me, there are incredible news, lists in which three or four names are right, the others are wrong, but that’s right. Sanremo is this, you have to accept it.