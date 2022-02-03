Sanremo 2022, the best and worst looks of the first two evenings

Better: Mahmood and Blanco

With Prada (Mahmood) and Valentino (Blanco) how can you go wrong? And in fact, the coolest couple of the Festival is flawless. But the two add a scazzo (sorry) that softens, lightens, makes everything poetically “normal”. And even the fluid details (daring necklines, embroideries, veils, cloaks) never sound like proclamations (do you understand, Achilles?), But as elements now inherent in a style and a generation. Beautiful beautiful.

Worse: Irama

Eccentricity is fine, and there is also that this year Irama is spring loaded because in 2021 he was unable to perform (and show the chosen looks). Ok well the mood between the post-apocalyptic and the Indian reservation. But here the only possible comment is: doily (albeit by Givenchy) hand-embroidered by Spider-Man’s grandmother. Point.

Better: Ditonellapiaga with Rector

The black and white mix & match between a pop lady (dressed in Stefano De Lellis) and a very promising young lady (in Philosophy by Lorenzo Serafini) who skillfully holds her head is both very elegant and very ironic. Someone saw Cruella De Mon (and that’s fine), others a simple two-player game with a lot of chemistry (the title of their song) also in terms of fashion. Let’s say that they are the other side of the List Representative, also very right (in Moschino) but more cold and “studied”.

Worse: Giusy Ferreri

The atmosphere of the performance was theater-song (oh well) with megaphone and gramophone. So the dress (by Philipp Plein) had nothing to do anyway, but in addition it was a half disaster even on its own, with the two portholes on the hips (and even sparkling), the Olympic costume neckline, the slit too low: all wrong . It hurts so much (quoted from Giusy’s repertoire, to which we always and in any case love).

Better: Elisa

A little Arwen of the Lord of the Rings, a little secular prophetess of music, a little ethereal goddess of the Festival. The long white tunic with built-in cape and bare shoulders to leave the tattoos on display (by Pierpaolo Piccioli) goes hand in hand with the delicacy of the song and the elegance of its interpreter. Simply perfect.

Worse: Michele Bravi

Edward scissorhands hair, glam rock make-up, flowers on the sleeves, sequins under the jacket, combat boots over pants… Michele Bravi (in Roberto Cavalli) would like to play with gender, but weighs everything down. The result is an incomprehensible mix, but above all – to paraphrase the title of his song – the winter of style.

Better: Gianni Morandi

A great gentleman who makes fun of himself, self-excites himself, has fun. If its Open all doors it almost looks like a medley of his first successes, the look goes hand in hand: his Armani tuxedo is very elegant, but the graphic-optical print reflects the nonchalance of the wearer, an eternal boy. He almost looks like the waiter of a wedding party who drops the tray and starts dancing with the guests: so beautiful.

Worse: Giovanni Truppi

Ok, you’re indie. And we would have understood that even without the salami grill tank top at the Festa de the Unity. If Truppi’s piece does not fit (and we are using an euphemism), it is also the fault of the outfit (oh my God, outfit maybe it’s too much) which is decidedly repulsive. We fear that on the next lap he will take off that tank top: and no, underneath there are no muscles that Achille Lauro has made. Truppi, after all, is indie, and indies don’t go to the gym.

Better: Iva Zanicchi

The myths of the Italian song give new generations a hard time, even on the look: if Orietta looks like Lady Gaga on a cruise, Iva is our Adele. Seeing the total black of sequins and feathers of the undisputed queen of the Festival (she is the one who has won it several times) is to believe. Do the years of a lady never write each other? Who knows, why she wants us here. 82 years old and Zanicchi rules.

Worse: Ana Mena

To accompany her neo-melodic transformation, Ana Mena chose a contrasting look, like an international pop star. Yes, you have already guessed it: Ariana Grande. But to us the red Emporio Armani minidress and the boot are also so much fairy of the Festival: indeed, Winx. Only the flaps were missing.