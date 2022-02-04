Sanremo 2022: the best beauty looks of the third evening

Beauty look that wins you do not change. This seems to be the mantra that guides the third evening, as well as the turning point of this seventy-second edition of the Sanremo Festival.

The first confirmations arrive already from the opening with Giusy Ferreri which, after prime time, re-proposes the combo of waves with a retro allure with a side line and vibrant lips. A mood dear also to Ditonellapiaga who for her second performance bissa flaming velvety lips combining them with her debut wavy hair look. And as a matter of “chi-chemistry” Donatella Rector does not do less, showing off what is now his Sanremo make-up signature: graphics and jewel applications.

The trail of reassuring confirmations also follows Elisa, again in the role of a goddess, with white eyeliner in style Euphoria and the inevitable mermaid waves, to which it follows Michele Bravi which dusts off a wet hair moved to one side.

Change of course, however, for The List Representative. Veronica’s Rapunzel-style lengths are gathered in a hairstyle – complete with a black lock in sight -, almost regal, while smoky, almost rock shades dress the eyelids. Flicker of undeniable sensuality for Emma, that responds to the rigorous look of the previous evening with a couple of bewitching ones burgundy lips that steal the show, while the short cut ruffles into an almost wrinkled effect that recalls her look at Sanremo 2012.

But to run on the edge of unshakable certainties is Drusilla Foer who, look after look, does not fail to show off what has now defined his own beauty profile: silver bouncy waves to make Kate Middleton envy and a generous eyeliner that highlights her irises. The frame of his fine irony.

