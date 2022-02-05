Sanremo 2022, the cover evening: Emma sings Britney Spears with Michielin. Achille Lauro with Loredana Berté, Aka7even pays homage to Alex Baroni

Some surprises, like the tribute to Britney Spears, and also a tribute to the great artists who are no longer there such as, for example, Milva, Raffaella Carrà, Alex Baroni and Pino Daniele. Unveiled during the Tg1 from Amadeus the songs of the evening cover of Sanremo Festival on Friday 4 February which this year has widened the range with the repertoire from the 60s to the 90s, also opening up to foreign songs.

Read Also Sanremo 2022, Sangiovanni: “I am afraid of dying, I am also afraid that we will not be able to find a way out of Covid. My dream? A house and a dog “

So Vibrations have chosen Live and let die “by Paul McCartney with Sophie and the Giants, Ditonellapiaga and Donatella Rettore will unleash on the notes of Caterina Caselli’s hit” Nobody can judge me “, Michele Bravi will give an intense version of” I would like … I would not like… But if you want ”by Lucio Battisti. Massimo Ranieri’s tribute to Pino Daniele with “Anna will come” in duet with Nek, intrigues Tananai and the memory of Raffaella Carrà in “A making love begins you” in a duet with Rosa Chemical, while Iva Zanicchi will make a tribute to Milva with “Canzone” by Don Backy and Detto Mariano. R.komi will propose a medley of songs by Vasco Rossi with Caliber 35. Fabrizio Moro will pay homage to the Poohs with the winning song of Sanremo 1990 “Only men”. Giovanni Truppi will be accompanied by Vinicio Capossela for “In my hour of freedom” by Fabrizio De André. Elisa will sing “What a feeling” by Irene Cara, from the soundtrack of “Flashdance”. Noemi throws herself into the great classic soul “(You make me feel like) A natural woman” by Aretha Franklin.

Read Also Sanremo Festival, will Beppe Vessicchio be there? At the Fantasanremo it is worth 20 bonus points

Ana Mena will dance with a medley of summer hits along with her colleague and author Rocco Hunt. Gianni Morandi will propose a still top secret medley with Mousse T, Achille Lauro will sing “You are beautiful” with Loredana Bertè, a duet that arouses a lot of curiosity. Dargen D’Amico instead will remake “The doll” by Patty Pravo and Emma has chosen – amid the enthusiasm on social networks of fans and non-fans – “… Baby one more time” by Britney Spears with Francesca Michielin. A great classic for Mahmood and Blanco on “The sky in a room” by Gino Paoli, Matteo Romano in duet with Malika Ayane on Elton John’s intense “Your song”. Yuman with the pianist Rita Marcotulli will reread “My way” by Frank Sinatra. Aka 7even will pay homage to Alex Baroni with Alex Baroni’s “Cambiare” together with Arisa. Sangiovanni has chosen a piece by Pierangelo Bertoli “A hard snout” and with him there will be Fiorella Mannoia. The List Representative with Cosmo, Margherita Vicario and Ginevra on the notes of “Be my baby” by the Ronettes. Highsnob and Hu with Mr. Rain in “I fell in love with you” by Luigi Tenco, Giusy Ferreri in “I will live without you” by Lucio Battisti with Andy of Bluvertigo finally Irama with Gianluca Grignani in “My Story Between Your Fingers”.