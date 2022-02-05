Sanremo 2022: the evening of the covers, duets at the Ariston. Jovanotti arrives at the Ariston – Sanremo News

Gianni Morandi with Jovanotti and the medley of their successes won the cover night. In second place Mahmood and Blanco with Il cielo in un stanza and in third place for Elisa with What a feeling. To vote tonight was the trio of televoting, Demoscopica 1000 and the press room.

In Sanremo it is the evening of the covers and the Ariston dances, is moved, sings in chorus to the notes of the iconic songs of the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s, from Frank Sinatra to Elton John, from Pierangelo Bertoli to Britney Spears. The surprise is Jovanotti: the ‘super friend’ seals the “friendship festival” by dueting with Gianni Morandi, for whom he wrote the song in competition, Open all doors, and then giving the audience an intense moment of poetry, with the verses of Bello mondo by Mariangela Gualtieri.

THE COVER AND THE DUETS

The co-host is Maria Chiara Giannetta, entered the hearts of the public with the character of the visually impaired profiler of Blanca, who overcomes the anxiety of the ladder by running down, gives Ama lessons in Foggia, has fun in the show with Maurizio Lastrico: quotations of passages from the history of Italian music become a dialogue between two lovers. From Blanca she learned respect for disability: in the festival of rights, the actress brings some blind people to the stage, “my guardians”, she calls them, from which she has learned to stop, to manage her time, to understand “that everything we do not know is infinite wealth. For several months I put myself in their shoes and I assure you – she underlines with emotion – it was a blast”.

The race opens with Noemi which is measured against a legend of black music, Aretha Franklin, You make me feel like a natural woman. Great author music with Giovanni Truppi that Vinicio Capossela and Mauro Pagani wanted for In my hour of freedom by Fabrizio De André. Yuman bravely sings My Way by Frank Sinatra, with Rita Marcotulli at the piano. It is ovation for Maestro Beppe Vessicchio: recovered from Covid, he returns to the piano, to accompany The Vibrationsengaged in the cover of Live and let die, by Paul and Linda McCartney, with Sophie by Sophie and the Giants, a British band that has climbed the world charts.

The pairing Sangiovanni-Mannoiawhich has chosen the eternal, powerful A hard face by Pierangelo Bertoli, is the perfect symbol of a festival bridging the generations. Emma and Francesca Michielin they chose Britney Spears’ Baby One More Time (with Emma taking the opportunity to accumulate points at the Fantasanremo). Dance 80s with What a feeling by Irene Cara (from Flashdance), with Elisa accompanied by the dancer Elena D’Amario (and the best wishes in video by Giorgio Moroder, author of the music of the Oscar-winning piece).

Achille Lauro kneels in front of Loredena Bertè, You are beautiful is a standing ovation. Always thrills Your Song by Elton John, that Matteo Romano shares with the refined voice of Malika Ayane. Gianluca Grignani gives My story in your fingers a Irama, Ditonellapiaga and Rector they lend their determination to Nobody Can Judge Me by Caterina Caselli. All standing for Iva Zanicchi and for Milvaafter the tribute with Canzone. Ana Mena wanted the hit mate Rocco Hunt for the medley with The World, Children of the Stars and If You Leave Me is not valid.

The List Representative sings Be My Baby with Cosmo, Margherita Vicario and Geneva and launches an appeal so that “live music really starts again”. The poignant poetry of Anna will come by Pino Daniele is entrusted to the voices of Massimo Ranier and Nek. Michele Bravi pays tribute to Lucio Battisti with I would like … I would not like … but if you want, Mahmood and Blanco have chosen The sky in a room by Gino Paoli, Highsnob and Hu I fell in love with you by Luigi Tenco.

Achille Lauro kneels in front of Loredana Bertè: You’re beautiful is a standing ovation to the Ariston. At the end of the exhibition Amadeus gives Loredana a bundle of red roses from Lauro, with a note: “For the immense artist, an incredible woman who is Loredana – says the artist – I took the liberty of writing a note that perhaps are the words that we should all have said to her for some time: what a strange man I am, unable to apologize, he confuses forgiveness with shame, he is only capable of saying you are beautiful because he is still afraid to say you are beautiful. eyes again, I apologize and go away “.

And the surprise finally arrived: Lorenzo Jovanotti gave a shock to the festival and above all to give a hand to Gianni Morandi for whom he signed the song in competition Open Tutti le porte. Ariston in raptures (and standing to dance) for the different twins, same energy, same strength, same desire to have fun, who exchange favors singing some successes of one and the other. From Girl’s Eyes to Positive Thinking, through A World of Love and Lucky Boy. The finale is sealed with a hug from Jova with her lifelong friend Ama.

It was not only Gianni Morandi’s surprise guest on the cover, Jovanottiin the name of friendship with Amadeus, he also gives Ariston a moment of poetry, with the verses of Bello Mondo by Mariangela Gualtieri. “At this time of the evening, from this point of the world, I want to thank the divine labyrinth of causes and effects, for the diversity of the creatures that make up this singular universe”, is the opening words of the composition he recited. The singer then recalls the period in which, 35 years ago, the relationship with Amadeus was born. “It was 1987, when Claudio Cecchetto had gathered next to him a group of runaways. Me, Amadeus, Fiorello, Gerry Scotti, Linus, Nicola Savino … The boys from via Massena, like the boys from via Panisperna. But instead of the atomic bomb, they invented little bowls of joy “. “This is the festival of friends and I am very happy to be here”, he said inviting Amadeus to draw his Sanremo on a school banquet.

Maria Chiara Giannetta brings her coaches to the stage for Blanca, “five people, five guardians”, says the actress, who were close to her in the preparation of the successful Rai1 fiction in which she plays a blind profiler who has a ‘different’ and effective outlook on the world. She invites the Ariston audience to close their eyes and listen, breathe, listen to the beats, feel the flavors in the dark. She then she introduces Michela, Marco, Sara, Maria, Veronica. Each of them – she says she – taught her something like determination, trust, irony and the ability to leap into the void. “It is nice to go beyond what you see and beyond prejudices – concluded Maria Chiara Giannetta – because what we do not know is infinite wealth that makes us human. I did it for months and, I assure you, it was cool” .

