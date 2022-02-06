Sanremo 2022, the favorites to win (for now) according to the bookmakers

The Sanremo festival is such an important event that it does not attract attention only from a musical or media point of view, but also unleashes the bookmakers, who have drawn up the odds thanks to which it is possible to bet on the winner of the 2022 edition (and also on other placings, including last place).

We therefore tried to compare the forecasts of the most famous agencies in circulation and, for now, they are all aligned with its two realities that are competing for the first place. The favorite is an unreleased duo, the one formed by Mahmood and Blanco, who will bring the song to the Ariston stage Chills. The other is Elisa, who returns to the festival after 21 years with the song Or maybe it’s you. In the ranking drawn up by Sisal, Mahmooh and Blanco are quoted 3.50, while Elisa is immediately behind at 4.50. While for Eurobet, Snai and Bwin are exactly equal and the odds vary from 4.50 to 5. Only for AgiPro, which is based on the bets already made so far on the 22 in the race, Elisa is ahead by a whisker to 4.50 compared to Mahmooh and Blanco which stood at 4.65. Apart from the zero point, in short, it seems that – for betting experts, not for music critics – they will be the ones to fight for the victory.

To complete the podium, some agencies permanently give a three-way challenge, others seem to be betting on a former winner. For Sisal, the List Representative (paid 9 times the post) could rank third, on par with Sangiovanni and Emma. More detached Achille Lauro, Irama, Massimo Ranieri and Rkomi (at 12). For Eurobet, however, Emma will be the third classified (at 8) and behind her is Michele Bravi (at 16). Snai also bets on Emma as the most popular for third place and the list Representative (10) behind. The same goes for Bwin, who focuses on Emma third (at 8) who slightly off Achille Lauro (at 9).

In the central area of ​​the ranking, averaging between the odds of the various bookmakers, Sangiovanni (even if it is on the rise), Irama and Rkomi and Fabrizio Moro are firmly placed on a par with Noemi. Following Massimo Ranieri, Michele Bravi, Dargen D’Amico and Aka 7even. To climb, from fifteenth place onwards, we can find for all bookmakers Gianni Morandi, Giovanni Truppi, Highsnob and Hu, Le Vibrazioni, Matteo Romano and Tananai. Still below, the agencies agree in reporting the same names: Yuman, Ana Mena and Giusy Ferreri. Special mention for Iva Zanicchi, last classified unanimously, that if she surprisingly wins, she could make those who bet 50 to 70 times the stake.